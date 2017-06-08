Want to be Danny Amendola? Run until you throw up.

In an interview with the lad mag Maxim, Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola talks about Rob Gronkowski’s IQ — his football IQ, that is — and Bill Belichick’s infrequent smiles. Amendola says there’s no secret behind the Patriots’ success: It’s all about their “blue-collar mentality” . . . and Tom Brady.
In a not-super-surprising revelation, Amendola said Belichick is “always serious,” and the only time the receiver has seen him crack a smile is at Super Bowl after-parties, which Amendola has been lucky enough to attend twice as a Patriot.
And about that tight end with the rep for being a party animal, Amendola said Gronk’s football IQ and athletic ability are off the charts, even comparing the Pats party boy to soccer star Lionel Messi and NBA great LeBron James.
“[Gronkowski’s] ability to take over is comical to watch when he’s running by you on the field,” Amendola says. “He makes grown men quit.”
Asked what fans might not know about him, Amendola got a little cocky and said people would be hard-pressed to work out as hard as he does.
“Go outside and try to keep up with the cars on the highway until you puke,” he said. “And then do it again. And again. And again. Day after day. . . . I agree that they pay us well, but that’s why we do it and you don’t.”
Curiously, Maxim doesn’t ask Amendola about his girlfriend, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, and he doesn’t mention her.
