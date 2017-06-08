Want to be Danny Amendola? Run until you throw up.

In an interview with the lad mag Maxim, Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola talks about Rob Gronkowski’s IQ — his football IQ, that is — and Bill Belichick’s infrequent smiles. Amendola says there’s no secret behind the Patriots’ success: It’s all about their “blue-collar mentality” . . . and Tom Brady.

In a not-super-surprising revelation, Amendola said Belichick is “always serious,” and the only time the receiver has seen him crack a smile is at Super Bowl after-parties, which Amendola has been lucky enough to attend twice as a Patriot.

And about that tight end with the rep for being a party animal, Amendola said Gronk’s football IQ and athletic ability are off the charts, even comparing the Pats party boy to soccer star Lionel Messi and NBA great LeBron James.