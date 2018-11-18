Listen to the latest ‘Last Seen’ episode: ‘Last Seen’ Live

‘Last Seen’ fans in the Boston area joined Kelly Horan, Jack Rodolico, and Stephen Kurkjian as they spoke candidly about the Gardner mystery and took the audience behind the scenes of the last year and a half of their reporting. The event took place at the Great Hall at Faneuil Hall in Boston and was part of the GlobeDocs Film Festival. And they were joined onstage by their WBUR colleague and host of the ‘Endless Thread’ podcast Ben Brock Johnson.