Disorder in the court, with ‘Judge’ Jerry Springer presiding

Recently a friend asked about Jerry Springer. Is he still exploiting unmoored people for profit?, he wondered. Has the reality TV movement of the past two decades taken the spring out of Springer’s step on TV? Do people still want to participate in his brand of schadenfreude?

Here’s the deal. “The Jerry Springer Show” ended this summer after 27 seasons. So what else can Springer do but become an arbiter of fairness, reason, and sanity? That’s right, he will be Judge Springer, soon. The daily syndicated show “Judge Jerry” is on the way, with the self-appointed Springer taking on real cases. The half-hour daily series will be produced and distributed by NBCUniversal, which also handled “The Jerry Springer Show.”

Turns out Springer earned his J.D. from Northwestern University and worked as a lawyer for two firms before moving on with his career, into politics (he was the mayor of Cincinnati) and TV. So, I mean, he’s kind of judge-ish, right?

“For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable,” Springer said in a statement. “My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years.”

By the way, if you’re grieving the end of “The Jerry Springer Show,” look for reruns; there are some 4,000 episodes in the can.