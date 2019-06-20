Finding human connection (and filthy sofas) in Craigslist’s Free Stuff

Generally speaking, I would like to stay away from and out of your house. And while I do love a mess , that’s usually a direct reference to one of my friends, not a leaning tower of laundry.

But perhaps most significant among our many differences is our respective relationship to junk. When Kondo encounters stacked papers, unread books, forgotten albums, unplayable tapes, half-filled memo pads, unsorted bric-a-brac, and the scrim of dust that unites all of their unbothered surfaces, she wants to find the home under the stuff. I prefer to find a home within it. I discover a strange sense of calm within a carefully cultivated disaster area.

My boxes of unplayed board games, overstuffed file folders of old term papers, bagged tangles of mystery cables, tipping high-rises of pre-publication galleys, and swollen stacks of curling Norton anthologies are of no imaginable use to me, apart from occasionally anchoring my senses to a realer world whenever they get in my way (which is sometimes).

Maybe it’s that these days, the most intrusive clutter in my life is the virtual kind — an e-mail inbox at the brink, a maxed-out hard drive, a disorganized desktop — but there’s just something soothing about actual stuff. It may be what’s at that bottom of one of my longest-enduring Internet fascinations: Free Stuff on Craigslist.

Every Craigslist has one. (And really, no Craigslist is a Craigslist without one.) And each one offers its own localized-yet-endless grid of gritty tales to tell — usually about the house directly behind whatever it is being dragged to the curb.

The offerings typically range from rare fixer-upper finds to total lost-cause cases that are simply too cumbersome to throw away or even move. This means lots of tubs, tanks, and pianos. How useful any of it really is remains solely the determination of one’s imagination. (And size of one’s U-Haul.)

Right now, for instance, you can find a three-basin soapstone sink in Somerville, a hot tub in Worcester, an aluminum pool in Haverhill, a heap of dirt in Burlington, a pile of rocks in Hingham, and seven unopened packets of Swiss Miss in North Quincy that won’t expire until October. All of them yours for the taking; and apologies if they’ve been taken already.

And for a website that purports to have tried its best to flush out any seedy activity, the amount of brazen public sectional solicitation on display borders on alarming. (Sorry.)

But to me, the true pleasure to be found on Free Stuff isn’t the promise of free stuff. It’s the mystery of free stuff.

What, for example, to make of the grand prize trophy for the winner of the 2010 Bikers Against Animal Cruelty Weenie Bite — or its instructions for pickup (“Email when you want it and I’ll leave it outside”)? Who in their right mind would just give away a perfectly good VHS copy of “The Woman in Red” starring Gene Wilder and Kelly LaBrock? Why does the unexplained offer of a single unremarkable teddy bear haunt me long after I log off?

As anyone who has every participated in an Allston Christmas or driven out to a flea market knows, there’s a trace voyeuristic thrill that accompanies surveying what other people toss aside; and online, the virtual dump of Free Stuff imbues trash with an oddly poetic potential.

Rows of mismatched chairs sit like siblings in a forced family portrait. Abandoned weight benches, orphaned Alpine trackers, and barely-tread treadmills tell silent tales of resolutions that never quite resolved into routine — intentions and abs left unrealized. Unpictured storage units deliver sketchy-sounding ultimatums (“you must Empty the ENTIRE unit in order to take anything”). It’s a quite literal free-for-all, yet manages to be one of my favorite specimens of rarely seen naturally occurring Wholesome Content.

And I’m not alone in my obsession with Free Stuff. You can find accounts that drift between dazzled and baffled at finding used funeral urns, solar panels, and hot cocoa — which, repeat, is not getting any fresher. I’ve even found people using Free Stuff ads as cues for creative writing exercises.

(And, sure, yes, OK, fine. You can also find people doing some pretty terrible things on there. Don’t click if you like kitties.)

More than the dryers and drywall, the futons and firewood, the maternity wear and mailboxes (that’s actually a nice one), what brings me to Free Stuff ads over and over are the little glimpses of actual humanity they grant, all too rare elsewhere online. (Bots don’t have stacks of old National Geographics . . . do they?)

There’s something reassuring in watching these easy transactions, these real-world acts of simple sharing. Call it a pick-me-up.

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.