TV Critic’s Corner
‘Brave New World’ series is coming to USA
USA is putting together a series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World.” The 1932 novel — about a population made slaves to totalitarianism — rose into the top 10 in 2017, one of a number of dystopian books that gained readers shortly after Donald Trump became president.
The cast of the series, due next year, is coming into focus. Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”) will star as John the Savage. Demi Moore — whose previous TV work includes “General Hospital” — has just signed on, and she will play John’s mother, Linda. Harry Lloyd will play Bernard Marx and Jessica Brown Findlay will play Lenina Crowne.
