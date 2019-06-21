Gay Hell, base-brawl, six-word horror stories, and more

Harvard University earned a whole lot of white-hot Twitter rage this week when it rescinded an admission offer to Parkland survivor, conservative wunderkind, and very sorry erstwhile flinger of the N-word, Kyle Kashuv , after that really bad last part came to light through some two-year-old private chats and Google Docs. Kashuv’s blow-by-blow account of his gradual discovery of the perks tax on loathsome behavior went viral, and the 16,000-plus replies were about as entertaining as Twitter gets — as were the howling dissents against the decision, which blasted the academic elite for having the heartless gall to judge a young man by the things he did when he was 16 (also known as “college admissions”).

SEE YOU IN . . . MICHIGAN

Elsewhere in precocious young people, YouTube star, rapper, and American hero Elijah Daniel struck out against the Trump administration’s decision to ban rainbow flags from flying at U.S. embassies the only way he knew how, by purchasing his small Michigan town of Hell, renaming it Gay Hell, and declaring that “the only flags allowed to fly are pride.” Though this only just happened a few days ago, random people have been suggesting Gay Hell to me as the “ultimate destination” for what feels like decades. Weird!

SWING AND A MISS

In Colorado this week, a massive brawl of decidedly unchill adults broke out at a youth baseball game when a teen umpire made a bad call: Being a teen umpire at a youth baseball game. Punches were thrown, hair was pulled, and everyone tried their best. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who came out on top,” said one proud 7-year-old watching his parents on the field. “We’re all losers here.”

SLASH TAG

And lastly from our alternate reality, Twitter distracted itself from the collapse of our primary reality with a shiny new hashtag, #SixWordHorrorStory — a la “I’m sorry. We only take cash,” and “My phone is about to die.” But as entries like “Debating whether it’s a concentration camp” and “Plastic is choking animals to death” demonstrate, when it comes to bite-size terror, six-word horror stories are no match for headlines.

MICHAEL ANDOR BRODEUR

