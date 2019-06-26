So many reasons to skip out of work early this summer

Closings: East Arlington’s popular Commune Kitchen (203 Broadway at Rawson Road), known for pizzas and other baked delicacies, will close on Friday, June 28. Co-owners Justin Demers and Richard Niedzwiecki worked at Clear Flour Bread in Brookline; happily, another Clear Flour alum, bread-baker Daisy Chow — known for pop-ups at Cutty’s, also in Brookline — will take over the spot and continue to serve carbs. She aims to open in the fall.

Openings: In other carb-filled news, Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann’s 50-seat Union Square pizza parlor, T&B Pizza (251 Washington St. at Sanborn Court), has debuted. The pair also run German restaurant Bronwyn down the street and previously ran Huron Village’s much-missed T.W. Food. Choose between wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, with dough fermented for days, and Roman al taglio pies, thick and square. Unusual toppings include duck confit, fluke crudo, scallop ceviche, lobster and butter, and braised brisket. Also snack on cheeses, charcuterie, and roasted onion dip. Mixologist Jason Kilgore pours classic cocktails.