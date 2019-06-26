So many reasons to skip out of work early this summer
Closings: East Arlington’s popular Commune Kitchen (203 Broadway at Rawson Road), known for pizzas and other baked delicacies, will close on Friday, June 28. Co-owners Justin Demers and Richard Niedzwiecki worked at Clear Flour Bread in Brookline; happily, another Clear Flour alum, bread-baker Daisy Chow — known for pop-ups at Cutty’s, also in Brookline — will take over the spot and continue to serve carbs. She aims to open in the fall.
Openings: In other carb-filled news, Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann’s 50-seat Union Square pizza parlor, T&B Pizza (251 Washington St. at Sanborn Court), has debuted. The pair also run German restaurant Bronwyn down the street and previously ran Huron Village’s much-missed T.W. Food. Choose between wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, with dough fermented for days, and Roman al taglio pies, thick and square. Unusual toppings include duck confit, fluke crudo, scallop ceviche, lobster and butter, and braised brisket. Also snack on cheeses, charcuterie, and roasted onion dip. Mixologist Jason Kilgore pours classic cocktails.
Beaches: Lindsay Lohan’s “Beach Club” might be no more, but Publico Street Bistro’s version picks up the torch (11 Dorchester St. at W. First Street). The South Boston restaurant has launched Publico Beach Club, complete with a retractable roof, fire pits, frozen cocktails, cabana-style seating, and maritime décor. It opens on Friday, June 28. A snack-shack menu offers lobster rolls, fried oysters, clam fritters, and spicy hot dogs. The club will host summer movie screenings and fish fries, too. Visit Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m., and wear sunscreen.
Cocktails: Another reason to slip out of work early this summer: Pammy’s trattoria in Cambridge (928 Massachusetts Ave. at Hancock Street) — one of Bon Appetit’s best new restaurant nominees of 2018 — has launched an aperitivo happy hour, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Nibble pates, terrines, dry-aged charcuterie, pickles, olives, and seasonal fruits while sipping $13 Negronis, gimlets, and a Lambrusco of the day.
