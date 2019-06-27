Chabon helping to bring ‘Star Trek,’ Picard back
Since Michael Chabon has been so unsuccessful as an author — Pulitzer who? Bestseller what? — he’s expanding his opportunities. The man who wrote “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay,” “Moonglow,” and “Wonder Boys” is currently working as the showrunner of the upcoming “Star Trek: Picard” TV series.
According to producer Alex Kurtzman, Chabon is now “a Trekkie who’s finally found his dream job.” The show will eventually be available on CBS All Access, and it will feature Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The cast also includes Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway.
Chabon was already on the show’s creative team, as a writer and executive producer. Now he’s working in the trenches. “‘Star Trek’ has been an important part of my way of thinking about the world, the future, human nature, storytelling and myself since I was ten years old,” Chabon said in a statement. “I come to work every day in a state of joy and awe at having been entrusted with the character and the world of Jean-Luc Picard, with this vibrant strand of the rich, intricate and complex tapestry that is ‘Trek.’ ”
