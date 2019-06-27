Chabon helping to bring ‘Star Trek,’ Picard back

Since Michael Chabon has been so unsuccessful as an author — Pulitzer who? Bestseller what? — he’s expanding his opportunities. The man who wrote “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay,” “Moonglow,” and “Wonder Boys” is currently working as the showrunner of the upcoming “Star Trek: Picard” TV series.

According to producer Alex Kurtzman, Chabon is now “a Trekkie who’s finally found his dream job.” The show will eventually be available on CBS All Access, and it will feature Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The cast also includes Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway.