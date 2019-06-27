Documentary tales of two ’60s

Among the documentaries is Barak Goodman’s “Woodstock: Three Days that Defined a Generation,” which retells a story so familiar (at least to a certain age group) that it has taken on the stature of myth, if not the banality of cliché. Unlike such other documentaries about the August 15-18 event as Michael Wadleigh’s epic “Woodstock” (1970), Goodman doesn’t showcase the performances of legends like Janis Joplin, the Who, Jefferson Airplane, and the rest, but focuses on the more pragmatic matters, like traffic jams, Porta Potties, and the firsthand accounts of organizers, attendees, and locals. With archival footage and interviews, Goodman traces the evolution of the festival from its first conception to its fulfillment, when only goodwill, determination, and ingenuity saved it from disaster. The story is a testament to how fate can reward good intentions and how capitalism can be transformed into a collective triumph.

Woodstock, Vietnam, the moon landing, the Manson murders, and my high school graduation — few years have seen as many iconographic events as 1969, the 50th anniversary of which is being celebrated with TV shows, documentaries, and feature films (including “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino’s opus about the Sharon Tate killing, which comes out July 26), TV shows.

It begins when Joel Makower and John Roberts, the latter an heir to a piece of the Polident fortune, decided to branch out from their recording studio and head shop enterprises to put on a rock concert along the lines of the successful 1967 Monterey Pop Festival. But this one would be even bigger and would take place near Woodstock, N.Y., a community that was home to a number of pop musicians. Naïve and ambitious, they found themselves overwhelmed by something that was, as one puts it mildly, “much bigger than we anticipated.”

It didn’t take long for disaster to strike, but every setback proved to be serendipitous. They were kicked out of their first site — sparse, unappealing acreage in Wallkill, N.Y. — because the residents didn’t like the idea of hippies in the neighborhood. Fortunately, in nearby Bethel, N.Y., Max Yasgur, a staunchly Republican but sympathetic and fair-minded dairy farmer, offered them a superior venue, a field that was idyllic and a “natural amphitheater.”

By then, though, they had barely enough time to construct a stage, let alone put up fences to regulate admissions. When hundreds of thousands of fans poured in, they gave up on taking tickets and declared it a free concert. So much for making any money on the deal, but the promoters had elevated a commercial enterprise into an ecstatic, communal celebration.

Meanwhile, thousands of cars blocked highways, and of all the scheduled acts only Richie Havens could get through. He was hustled onto the stage, and though panic-stricken, he kept playing while the audience waited for helicopters to deliver the rest of the performers. In an interview Havens relates how he ran out of music to play, so he extemporized “Freedom”. That anthemic song and Jimi Hendrix’s apocalyptic “Star Spangled Banner” at the close of the show are emblematic of the festival and of a generation.

Around the time that the half-million young people at Woodstock enjoyed their weekend of peace, fun, love, and music, students at the University of Wisconsin in Madison were protesting the Vietnam War.

A particular target was the Army Math Research Center, in Sterling Hall, one of the campus buildings. Demonstrators believed it was involved in activities related to the war effort. As seen in Glenn Silber and Barry Alexander Brown’s powerful, Oscar-nominated documentary “The War at Home” (1979), the antiwar movement on the campus and in the city started in 1963, when students, faculty, and residents became alarmed by the growing US involvement in Southeast Asia. Meetings, sit-ins, and strikes escalated into confrontations with the authorities. By 1969 frustration had reached a critical level as the crackdown by police and the Army intensified, and hopes for change were thwarted by an obdurate establishment.

Like Goodman in his Woodstock documentary, Silber and Brown combine archival footage and interviews, sometimes intercutting the violence in the United States with images of napalm, carnage, and combat from the war. One of the interviewees recalls being beaten by a policeman and having his face squashed against the pavement during a demonstration. He vowed never to be put in that position again. In 1970 he was among those who bombed Sterling Hall, killing one person and injuring three others. None of them had anything to do with Army Math Research Center, which was only slightly damaged.

“Woodstock: Three Days that Defined a Generation” will screen as part of the newportFILM Outdoors series on July 3 at 8:45 p.m. on the O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University Newport, R.I. It will be preceded at 7:30 p.m. by live music from The Bucks and followed by a Q&A with the director, moderated by Hollywood Reporter critic David Rooney . It can also be seen Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on PBS as part of the “American Experience” series.

Go to newportfilm.com/films/woodstock and www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/woodstock .

“The War at Home” will screen at the Harvard Film Archive on July 1 at 7 p.m. as part of the Cinema of Resistance series (June 17-August 26 ).

Go to library.harvard.edu/film/films/2019junaug/resistance.html#war.

