Getting on board — and staying there

In an early scene in the documentary “Maiden,” a young woman shifts awkwardly in front of the camera. She stands on a yacht, introducing herself. It’s 1989. “Hi, I’m Tracy Edwards, skipper of Maiden, the first all-female Whitbread Round the World — ahh.” She stumbles over her own words for a second time and looks down, flustered.

The last 30 years have been anything but. Now 57, Edwards was 26 when she set sail on the yacht Maiden with the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a 36,000-mile, nine-month-long endurance test. Maiden and its crew faced winds, storms, icebergs, and waves the size of houses — not to mention the sexism rampant in a male-dominated sport — to win two legs and finish second in their class overall.

Edwards recently took a break from a national tour promoting the film to chat about her life’s course, from camera-shy skipper to now. Directed by Alex Holmes, “Maiden” opens July 5.

Holmes’s documentary begins with a brief run-through of the Englishwoman’s stormy early life. Her father died of a heart attack when she was 10, and her mother remarried an abusive alcoholic. At 15, Edwards — a self-described “ghastly” teenager — was expelled from school. At 16, she left home to travel Europe, and at 17 she landed her first sailing job, as a stewardess on a charter yacht.

Confidently waving her hands, Edwards recalls her first Whitbread race. “They did not want me on that boat,” she says. She finagled her way onto a yacht, as a cook and the only woman on board. After fashioning freeze-dried meals for the crew, Edwards would sit long hours in the navigation cabin and pester the skipper with questions.

She soon realized that she wanted to navigate her own boat. She also realized that she would likely never get that chance in a male-dominated sport. Her decision to put together an all-female crew “started from a selfish point of view, really, because the world looked like that and I didn’t like the way the world looked,” Edwards says. “So, I thought, ‘Well I’ll change my world, to fit how I want it.’ ”

In a news clip from 1989, Edwards rejects the label of “feminist”: “I hate the word feminist,” she says to reporters. Remembering her words from three decades ago, Edwards cringes and puts her head in her hands. “[Feminism] was a horrible word then. A nasty, horrible word, because men had made it a horrible word,” she says. “I didn’t want people not to like me.”

As she sailed around the world on Maiden, Edwards says that conversations with crewmates changed her mind. “If feminism means equality and fairness, and that’s what I believe in, then I am going to stand up for this word,” she remembers thinking.

Sexist journalists added fuel to her fire. Interviewers rarely asked about tactics. “Instead it was, ‘Are you getting on?’ ‘Who are you screwing?’ ‘Are you lesbians?’ ” Edwards remembers. Journalist Bob Fisher of the British newspaper The Guardian infamously described Maiden as “a tin full of tarts.” Others in the media placed bets on how long the “girls” would last at sea. Most assumed that Maiden wouldn’t survive the first leg.

The steady drip of sexism wore at Maiden’s crew. “But that was the time,” Edwards says. “You can’t blame, I think, the guys for being like that. Because patriarchy is a thing — it’s not a person. And they were just regurgitating what they knew.”

Through interviews with Maiden crew members, the documentary unspools Edwards’s bouts of self-doubt and anger on deck. The credits roll when Maiden’s crew touches land in 1990, but Edwards’s life after Whitbread proved even rockier: She married, then quickly divorced. Twice. She had a nervous breakdown. She started sailing again, and almost died when a mast broke in the Southern Ocean. She had a daughter in 1999, and raised her as a single mother. Then she went bankrupt on her 43rd birthday in 2005, after a sponsor fell through in an ill-fated round-the-world race that she organized in Qatar. She lost everything, and had to start all over again at a desk job in London.

“I had quite a horrendous experience, of being put up there, and then you know having” — she whistles and swipes a finger through the air — “the legs cut out from underneath me,” Edwards says.

Maiden cruised back into her life in 2014, when Edwards learned that the yacht was rusting away in the Seychelles. She raised money to refit the yacht. Now the refurbished Maiden is in the middle of a two-year round-the-world sail to raise money for girls’-education nonprofits.

As Edwards speaks about girls’ education, her mistakes, her hopes for her daughter’s generation, the glories of a hot shower after a long race and that “awful thing in the Middle East,” it’s in candid and animated tones. When asked to describe what it’s like to be on the deck of a yacht, during a good day in the middle of a long trip, she allows for a rare pause.

Edwards can’t remember the last time she was on the water. She gets seasick on short day trips, and she has back problems. But seeing Maiden cruising from port to port has made her miss sailing more than usual.

“Nothing makes sense to me on land, you know,” she says. “It’s way too complicated.

“I always feel more comfortable when I can’t see land, and happy. I mean, the pressures are different. But they’re pressures that you can understand, because they’re clear, and they’re in front of you,” Edwards continues.

“You know, the ocean doesn’t talk about you behind your back. It’s not giving you forms that you don’t want to fill in, it’s not sending you final demands. Everything that you do is logical, and it makes sense.”

She laughs.

“Until the next storm comes in, and then you’ll go, ‘What the bloody hell did we do this for?’ ”

Nora McGreevy can be reached at nora.mcgreevy@globe.com or on Twitter at @mcgreevynora.