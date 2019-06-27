The Weekender: One man plays the Beatles, Faye Dunaway plays Katharine Hepburn, and Russell Crowe plays Roger Ailes

Summer just showed up and it already feels like it’s getting away from us. Best thing you can do is maximize your steadily shrinking days with as much solid summer fun as possible — and I’ve got a stack to get you started.

What do we say to July? Not yet.

NOWHERE BAND: Imagine a world where no one but you knows a single song by the Beatles — I mean besides your kid’s soccer carpool. Great idea for a movie, right? No? Sort of? Globe film critic Ty Burr, help me out here? “The dramatic conceit is a cute one, and it works for about half the movie,” writes Burr in his two-star review of “Yesterday,” director Danny Boyle and “Love, Actually” writer Richard Curtis’s fantastical (if not quite fantastic) foray into a universe where the Fab Four never existed, but where formulaic rom-com subplots thrive. Be warned: If you’re a big-time Beatles fan, you may find this dimensionally removed homage falling somewhere between “sugary” and “obscene.” Be further warned: Contains trace amounts of Ed Sheeran. Now screening.

HEROINE CHIC: Ty’s remaining two stars go to “Ophelia,” director Claire McCarthy’s “sumptuous but strained reimagining of Shakespeare’s ‘The Tragedy of Hamlet’ from the point of view of the play’s least-explored character.” It’s based on the young adult novel by Lisa Klein, and stars Daisy Ridley (Rey from recent “Star Wars” installments), whose “tightly controlled” performance “only lets loose when [she’s] feigning madness.” It’s at once “a lavishly visualized big-budget story that aims to rehabilitate its heroine along 21st-century lines of agency and empowerment,” and “Shakespeare for, like, beginners.” On the other hand, it’s got zero Ed Sheeran, and surely that’s got to count for something. Now screening.

AUSTEN POWERS: Elsewhere in tweaked classics, the Actors’ Shakespeare Project has Kate Hamill’s “screwball” adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” which, sayeth the company, “abandons the drawing room for a comic playground of sexually repressed characters skirmishing for their own romantic existences.” This regional premiere (in collaboration with the Dorset Theatre Festival) is directed by Christopher V. Edwards, whom Globe theater critic Don Aucoin says “lets [the cast] cut loose in his entertainingly high-spirited production.” It’s up through Saturday at Balch Arena Theater in Medford. Find tickets here. (And if you’re in a giving spirit, the company’s “Bard in the Yard” fund-raiser is happening Sunday.)

FEST FRIENDS 4EVER: Jeff Tweedy of Wilco didn’t just create another music festival when he launched Solid Sound in 2010. Or at least, according to Tweedy he didn’t: He calls the biannual hootenanny of his homies at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams a “labor of love,” an “extended idea of what we feel like our creative environment is like,” and “the most full-frequency depiction of how we think of ourselves.” But spoiler: It’s also a music festival which routinely finds Team Wilco performing together, with various side projects (like the Autumn Defense and CUP) and alongside a lineup of pals that this year includes Courtney Barnett, the Feelies, Jonathan Richman, Tortoise, Cate Le Bon, the Minus 5, Mdou Moctar, Cheryl Strayed, and others. It runs Friday through Sunday, and if Tweedy’s highly mobilized friendzone beats you to the all the tickets, you can still find resales.

BODIES OF WORK: And while I’ve got you out there in West Mass (and no, I will never, ever stop linking to this), might I urge you to move your body on over to Becket, where at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival you can catch the unparalleled contemporary workouts of Abby Z and the New Utility? (I might.) If you missed the troupe’s performance of the hyperkinetic evening-long work “abandoned playground” when they came to the Institute of Contemporary Art last November, you have four more chances from Friday to Sunday to experience their mix of postmodern and West-African dance, hip-hop, and hardcore athleticism. (Seriously, you might want to stretch and hydrate just to sit through this.) Find more information here.

The opening of Tanglewood’s Linde Center for Music and Learning will be celebrated throughout the weekend. (Robert Benson)

READY TO TANGLE: And let’s not forget the big weekend afoot at Tanglewood in Lenox, where the brand new (and quite foxy) Linde Center for Music and Learning at Tanglewood will open to the public (and kick off a busy summer of programming) with a ribbon-cutting on Friday and celebrations throughout the weekend. And if that weren’t enough, they’re bringing in renowned composers of booty-shaking soul, Earth, Wind & Fire for a Friday night shakedown at the Koussevitzky Music Shed. And speaking of Serge, make sure to check out his brand new bust on your way in. (As in sculpture. Jeez.) Find all of the tickets and info here.

TO THE MAX: On the surface, the new exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art might come off like a yard sale of over-ornamental objects sporting bold prints, loud patterns, and a distinct detachment from today’s tendencies toward clean-lined design. But “Less Is a Bore: Maximalist Art & Design” is all that and (you guessed it) more. Including works from Sanford Biggers, Jasper Johns, Miriam Schapiro, Jeffrey Gibson, Polly Apfelbaum, Nathalie du Pasquier, and Virgil Marti, this eye-popping exhibition is “hectic, overstuffed, gaudy and head-spinning” and “just the kind of unruly, boundary-flouting brouhaha the art world needs now and then,” according to Globe art critic Murray Whyte. It’ll also have you seriously rethinking what to do with that den. It’s up through Sept. 22; find more info here.

FAYE PLUS: Globe theater critic Don Aucoin recently had a fantastic chat with the one and only Faye Dunaway, who through July 14 will be portraying the other one and only Katharine Hepburn at the Huntington Avenue Theatre in Matthew Lombardo’s one-woman biographical play “Tea at Five” before it sashays off to Broadway. It’s something of a homecoming for the legendary actress, who made her Broadway debut less than a week after graduating from Boston University in 1962. And as Aucoin points out, this legend playing a legend is also “a somewhat dizzying meta-mashup.” Grab tickets here.

A ’90s KIND OF WORLD: And lastly from outside the house, it’s nothing short of a musical wormhole back in time to when your pants were tightly pegged, your hair precisely gelled, and your Walkman locked to the likes of Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature — all of whom will be backing up New Kids on the Block when the newly resurgent and surprisingly productive man-band brings its Mixtape Tour 2019 to TD Garden on Friday and Saturday. Grab tickets here, and don’t feel pressured to wear those old Skidz you found in the attic. Really. No need!

Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice.” (JoJo Whilden/Showtime)

OR STAY IN: On Friday at 9 p.m., Showtime premieres the Pats-fan-piquing “100%: Julian Edelman,” a documentary that Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert says “follows his journey from injury and suspension to Super Bowl MVP, with testimony from the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Deion Sanders.” That sounds fun for you!

And speaking of heavy padding, on Sunday at 10 p.m. you can watch Russell Crowe show Christian Bale that he’s not the only relatively attractive man who can go hard in the opposite direction in service of accurately portraying a pudgy, pasty menace when the former shows up in “The Loudest Voice,” a Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”)-helmed miniseries depicting the trajectory of Fox CEO Roger Ailes. And while Gilbert finds the seven-parter “steadily entertaining,” he also notes that “Crowe may be the only layered thing about ‘The Loudest Voice,’” and he ain’t just talking about his makeup.

And that, ever-so-slightly-sun-kissed Weekenders, is all I’ve got in the beach bag this time around. However you spend your final June weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday. See you next time!

