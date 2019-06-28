Debate details, wrong answers, and more from the week online

This week brought the first Democratic debates — you know, the classical rhetorical practice where 20 or so people gather to zap each other, ignore questions, and practice Spanish. Who won? No idea. (My plants hate arguing, so I kept the sound off.) But Twitter sure seemed to think it was Elizabeth Warren — less for her detailed policy plans, and more for seeming not to suck as a person: “Elizabeth Warren has never gone over her allotted time at a conference. Not even once,” read a tweet that launched a wildfire meme championing the senator’s apparent basic decency. Others declared she also “ knows exactly what she wants when she gets to the front of the Starbucks line,” “ allows people with fewer groceries to get in line in front of her,” and (crucially to locals) “ always stands on the right side of the escalator and walks down the left.” The right-wing attack machine was swift to respond, accusing Warren of double-dipping chips, failing to rack her weights, and insisting on wearing a massive backpack on the T. This is gonna get ugly, folks.

Advertisement

SURREALPOLITIK

And who lost? Well, technically, everyone who didn’t win — which, technically, was nobody. Still, the most luminous among the many losers of this two-night game of “Super Smash Bros. (Boomer Edition)” was author and possible trespasser Marianne Williamson, whose strange, vaguely mid-Atlantic cadence and Lynchian detours into the electoral powers of love had all of Twitter desperately trying to determine her deal: Was she serving “chaotic recurring ‘Frasier’ character energy”? Or “creative writing professor energy”? Or “powerful divorced aunt energy”? Or was it “the same energy as a live laugh love wall vinyl from HomeGoods”? Our time together was too brief. My thought is that like any of history’s most inspiring leaders, she contains multitudes. And possibly shrooms.

Advertisement

THE WRONG STUFF

And speaking of wrong answers, the hot new non-debate-related meme this week was “Wrong Answers Only.” Goes a little something like this: Poster posts pic of popular film or TV show; poster solicits Tweeters to “name that [X], wrong answers only”; alleged hilarity ensues. Thus, “The Hobbit” gets retitled “Ocean's Elevensies”; “Mean Girls” gets made over as “Attack of the Clones”; and, after several hours and thousands of tweets attempting to make this damn thing work, the “wrong answers only” meme itself was redubbed as “the worst thing that's ever happened” and “the least funny [expletive] i have ever seen in my life.”

CREATURE FEATURE

And this week in online animal news, the biggest buzz wasn’t the swarm of bees that disrupted gameplay at the Cricket World Cup; nor was it Twitter’s recent discovery that belugas have super squishy heads. No, it was the birth of the world’s first blobfish emoji, which Twitter user Jen Lewis created “as a joke,” and which quickly won the Internet’s heart. Users praised Blobbert (my name for it) for capturing “what a sad trombone sound looks like” and conveying “a raw emotion I’m desperate to express over text.” If Unicode is smart, it’ll add this lovable little bottom feeder to the lexicon before the next debates.

MICHAEL ANDOR BRODEUR

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.