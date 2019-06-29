‘Castle Rock’ sets Robin Weigert, Sarah Gadon, more as guest stars for season 2

Adopting an anthology approach akin to “American Horror Story” for its sophomore run, the new season of “Castle Rock” will change up its cast and tell another spooky story rooted in King’s favored setting of Castle Rock, Maine.

The locally shot Hulu original — which cobbles together characters and settings from the stories of Stephen King — has set Robin Weigert , Alison Wright , Greg Grunberg and Sarah Gadon for guest roles in season 2.

“Castle Rock” will welcome some creepy new residents in its upcoming second season.

While season 1 primarily drew on the New England author’s 1982 novella collection “Different Seasons” and 1996 novel “The Green Mile,” the next set of “Castle Rock” episodes owes more to two of King’s most famous works: “Misery” (1987) and “’Salem’s Lot” (1975).

“Masters of Sex” alum Lizzy Caplan had previously signed on to star as Annie Wilkes, the deranged nurse most famously played by Kathy Bates in Rob Reiner’s 1990 “Misery” adaptation. Caplan’s joined by original “Shawshank” star Tim Robbins, “On the Road” actor Garrett Hedlund, “Eighth Grade” breakout Elsie Fisher, Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”), Yusra Warsama (PBS’ “Call the Midwife”), Paul Sparks (Netflix’s “House of Cards”) and Matthew Alan (Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why”).

Weigert — a Brandeis grad best known for her roles on HBO’s “Deadwood” and “Big Little Lies” – will play Annie's mother, Crysilda. Gadon, who starred in Netflix’s Sarah Polley-helmed Margaret Atwood adaptation “Alias Grace,” plays a woman from Annie’s past out for revenge. Wright, last seen on FX’s “The Americans,” is set to portray Valerie, a Castle Rock local digging into the town’s dark past. And Grunberg (ABC’s “Heroes”) will play Sheriff Boucher, a local official locking horns with a dark force in the area.

“Castle Rock” – which has been shooting its second season around Massachusetts this summer — will tell Wilkes’ origin story against the backdrop of an escalating feud between two Castle Rock clans. Robbins will play the head of one, criminal patriarch Reginald “Pop” Merrill (most prominently featured in King’s 1990 novella “The Sun Dog”), whose battle with terminal cancer precipitates a power struggle with his nephew, John “Ace” Merrill (Sparks). Ace’s bid to take over the family business threatens a fragile peace with the Somali community in nearby Jerusalem’s Lot.

Hulu has not yet announced a premiere date for “Castle Rock,” the second season of which will span 10 episodes.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.