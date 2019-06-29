‘One Day at a Time,’ axed by Netflix, will live on

The deal, announced three months after Netflix axed the critical darling due to low ratings, will see 13 new episodes of “One Day at a Time” – a modern reimagining of Norman Lear ’s classic same-named sitcom – premiere next year, first on Pop then later on CBS, which over 40 years ago aired Lear’s original.

CBS-owned cable network Pop TV announced Thursday that it will revive the canceled Netflix sitcom for a fourth season following an extensive grassroots social media campaign – backed by names like “Hamilton” mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Busy Philipps – to #SaveODAAT.

The modern “One Day at a Time” centers around a Cuban-American family led by a divorced former military mom (Justina Machado), who’s joined in her efforts to raise two teens (Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz) by her own Cuban mother (legendary EGOT winner Rita Moreno). Mass. native Todd Grinnell co-stars as their landlord.

Lear, who dropped out of Emerson College in 1942 to enlist in the Air Force, later became a sitcom mogul in the ‘70s with series like “All in the Family,” and “The Jeffersons.” Now 96, he executive-produces the new “One Day at a Time” alongside co-showrunners Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved ‘One Day At A Time’’s cancellation,” Lear wrote in a statement, thanking Pop for “having the guts” to save his series. “Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on.”

