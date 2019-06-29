The Ticket: What’s happening in the local arts world

CATE LE BON Listening to “Reward,” the fifth album from this Welsh singer-songwriter, gives the sense of immersing oneself in a saltwater pool surrounded by prismatic mirrors; its drowsy saxophones and shimmery guitars cling together as Le Bon sighs elliptical, image-heavy lyrics. June 30, 8 p.m. $18, $16 advance. ONCE Somerville, Somerville. 617-285-0167, www.oncesomerville.com

FROTH “Laurel,” which opens this band’s feedback-drenched fourth album, “Duress,” flips last year’s “Laurel/Yanny” found-sound meme into riff-heavy, witty melancholia; it’s one of the year’s best dreampop tracks, its fuzzed-out riff summoning the spirit of summer-afternoon slacking. July 5, 8 p.m. $15, $13 advance. ONCE Somerville, Somerville. 617-285-0167, www.oncesomerville.com

Advertisement

PHISH Vermont’s prog-jam kings return to Fenway 10 years after their inaugural trip to the Red Sox’s home. July 5-6, 6:30 p.m. $45 and up. Fenway Park. www.redsox.com/concerts

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

JORDIE LANE The Australian singer-songwriter has taken up residence in Nashville after some time in Los Angeles; his most recent full-length, “Glasselland,” finds him both bringing an outsider’s perspective to where he’s at now (“America, Won’t You Make My Dreams Come True”) and looking back to where he came from (“Frederick Steele McNeil Ferguson”). June 30, 9:30 p.m. $12. Atwood’s Tavern, Cambridge. 800-838-3006, www.brownpapertickets.com

WOODSTOCK 50TH ANNIVERSARY The most famous music festival of them all happened a half-century ago, which will doubtless occasion a multitude of opportunities to look back and wax nostalgic for those who were there, those who claim they were, and those who wish they were. Here’s one: a songwriter tribute night on Monday featuring a lengthy roster of area artists. July 1, 7 p.m. $15. Club Passim, Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

NEW BEDFORD FOLK FESTIVAL The 24th edition of this weekend festival offers another fine array of workshops and performances by the likes of Beausoleil, Dar Williams, Chris Smither, Diana Jones, Guy Davis, and Kevin Doyle, capped as ever by a “Celtic Extravaganza” to wrap things up. July 6-7, 11 a.m. $30-$40. Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, six other locations (see website for details), New Bedford. 508-994-2900, www.newbedfordfolkfestival.com STUART MUNRO

Advertisement

Jazz & Blues

DAVID BROMBERG QUINTET The veteran guitar virtuoso and singer-songwriter, known for his wry lyrics, has accompanied the likes of Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan and learned to finger pick firsthand from blues legend Reverend Gary Davis. July 3, 8 p.m. $20-$30. City Winery, 80 Beverly at One Canal, Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

BRITTANY ANJOU TRIO The Brooklyn-based composer, pianist, and vibraphonist has played with everyone from Wynton Marsalis to outsider rock legends the Shaggs. Her 2019 debut jazz piano trio recording, “Enamigo Reciprokataj” (Esperanto for “Reciprocal Love”), has critics raving. With Maine-based bassist Rob Gerry and New York drum veteran John Mettam. July 5, 5 p.m. No cover. Aeronaut Allston, 267 Western Ave., Allston. www.zone3westernave.com/aeronaut

NEW BLACK EAGLE JAZZ BAND Leading off the final evening performance of the multi-day Marblehead Festival of Arts, New England’s own Black Eagles have been among the world’s foremost traditional jazz outfits for decades, and their repertoire focuses on early New Orleans, ’20s and ’30s jazz, as well as blues, rags, and spirituals. July 6, 6 p.m. Free. Crocker Park, Front Street and Crocker Park Lane, Marblehead. www.marbleheadfestival.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

TANGLEWOOD It’s that time of year again! The Boston Symphony Orchestra splashes down at Tanglewood with a Mozart piano concerto (featuring Emanuel Ax) and a Mahler symphony (July 5), and follows that up with a Joan Tower fanfare, Anne-Sophie Mutter playing the violin concerto written for her by André Previn, and Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World” (July 6). Mutter returns to the Shed stage in Sunday afternoon’s Boston Pops concert, which celebrates laureate conductor John Williams (July 7). Lenox. 888-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

Advertisement

ROCKPORT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL This week at Rockport: Pianist Sae Yoon Chon delivers a free afternoon concert (July 3), trumpeter Jens Lindemann celebrates Nat King Cole’s 100th birthday (July 5), the redoubtable Takács Quartet offers Mozart, Bartók, and Beethoven followed by a brass cabaret upstairs (July 6), and pianist Max Levinson and friends close out the weekend (July 7). 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

IMANI WINDS An adventurous New York-based wind quintet known for its focus on composers of color plays an all-American program, including music by Paquito D’Rivera, Lalo Schifrin, John Harbison, and Imani horn player Jeff Scott. Part of the Bowdoin International Music Festival. July 7, 2 p.m. Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine 207-373-1400, www.bowdoinfestival.org

ZO ë MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

CLOUD NINE You almost need a scorecard to keep track of the couplings and uncouplings in this 1979 play by the great British dramatist Caryl Churchill. But director Lee Mikeska Gardner and her extraordinary cast do a marvelous job of combining clarity with the enigmatic aura crucial to making “Cloud Nine’’ work. The play registers as a reckoning with the manifest absurdities and damaging impact of Merry Old England’s colonialism as Churchill examines the varieties of oppression in the Victorian and Thatcher eras: political, sexual, cultural, racial, familial. Through June 30. Nora Theatre Company. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278 ext. 1, www.centralsquaretheater.org

Advertisement

THE THREE MUSKETEERS It’s never long between swordfights in this action-packed production, directed by Dawn M. Simmons, of Catherine Bush’s adaptation of Alexander Dumas’s adventure novel about those all-for-one, one-for-all swashbuckling French swordsmen. Featuring Marc Pierre as D’Artagnan, Lyndsay Allyn Cox as Athos, James Ricardo Milord (excellent) as Porthos, and Paige Clark as Aramis. Maurice Emmanuel Parent is very funny as the seething and scheming Richelieu. Through June 30. Coproduction by Greater Boston Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective. At Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, www.greaterbostonstage.org

YERMA Spanish playwright and poet Federico García Lorca was executed by Nationalist forces two years after the 1934 premiere of his lyrical drama about a farm wife driven to desperation by her inability to conceive a child. Yerma (Nadine Malouf) is caught between — and almost unable to distinguish between — her own expectations of what her life should be and the expectations of her intrusive community. Adapted and translated by Boston playwright-actress Melinda Lopez, “Yerma’’ is a slender but insightful work that examines the limitations on the lives of women and the consequences that can flow from those limitations. Directed by Melia Bensussen. Through June 30. Huntington Theatre Company. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

Advertisement

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK A young Robert Redford starred on Broadway in 1963 as stuffed-shirt Paul opposite Elizabeth Ashley’s free-spirited Corie in this Neil Simon comedy about a pair of New York newlyweds adjusting to marriage. Gloucester Stage Company’s production features two real-life married couples: Joe Short and McCaela Donovan as Paul and Corie, and Paula Plum and Richard Snee as Corie’s mother, Ethel Banks, and the couple’s neighbor, Victor Velasco. Directed by Shana Gozansky. Through June 30. Gloucester Stage Company, Gloucester. 978-281-4433, www.gloucesterstage.com

DON AUCOIN

Dance

COMPAGNIE CNDC-ANGERS/ROBERT SWINSTON The France-based troupe, led by longtime Merce Cunningham Dance Company stalwart Robert Swinston, makes its Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival debut with Cunningham masterpieces set to live music. The program, part of the worldwide centennial celebration of the legendary choreographic innovator, opens with archival footage of the late master himself at the Pillow, followed by performances of three of his works. July 3-7. $45-$78. Becket. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org

DAVID ROUSSÈVE/REALITY Roussève’s movement has a muscular lyricism that is captivating to watch all by itself. But his company puts that to the service of vivid storytelling, incorporating text, video, and music. For this Jacob’s Pillow engagement, they present the new “Halfway to Dawn,” an homage to Billy Strayhorn, the gay African-American jazz composer who was one of Duke Ellington’s most skilled and prolific collaborators. July 3-7. $35-$45. Becket. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org

CORTEO Today’s your last chance to catch this charming and eye-popping show by Cirque du Soleil. It’s packed with an imaginative array of virtuosic physical feats wrapped inside the dreamlike fantasy of a clown who happily cavorts at his own funeral. June 30, 5 p.m. $45-$145. Boston University Agganis Arena. 617-358-7000, www.ticketmaster.com

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

PETER HUJAR: TIME IT WAS In the introduction to this photographer’s 1976 book, “Portraits in Life and Death,” Susan Sontag wrote, “Peter Hujar knows that portraits in life are always, also, portraits in death,” Hujar poignantly chronicled gay society in Provincetown and New York from the 1960s until his death, of AIDS, in 1987. Through July 21. Albert Merola Gallery, 424 Commercial St., Provincetown. 508-487-4424, www.albertmerolagallery.com

JENNA WESTRA: ARMATURES To examine tensions between performance and photography, Westra choreographs non-professional models in her studio. In her photos, bodies are cropped, limbs interact with objects, figures create shapes, and mysterious narratives are suggested. Her models are all women, adding threads to this conceptual tapestry about women’s experiences as object and subject. Through July 29. Anthony Greaney, 438 Somerville Ave., Somerville. 617-482-0055, www.anthonygreaney.xyz

INSIDE THE MIND OF A MAKER: NORMAN LALIBERTÉ The 94-year-old artist, who is still active, made his name with his ebullient banners for the 1964 New York World’s Fair. This show features 42 banners in a variety of media crafted over the last five decades, marked by vibrant color and upbeat themes. Through Aug. 3. 301 Gallery, Montserrat College of Art, 301 Cabot St., Beverly. 978-867-9504, www.montserrat.edu/galleries

CATE McQUAID

Museums

IN THE VANGUARD: HAYSTACK MOUNTAIN SCHOOL OF CRAFTS, 1950-1969 What does Utopia look like? If you were an art student in 1950, it may well have looked like the woodsy campus at Haystack, whose cross-pollinated creative environment welcomed any and all into its inclusive mix. Haystack, unlike its peers of the era, persists; this show looks at the foundation on which it built its lasting ideal. Through Sept. 8. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org

DIMENSIONISM: MODERN ART IN THE AGE OF EINSTEIN Modernism was an idealistic pursuit, imagining a better world remade by technology. The dark shadow cast by the atomic bomb — the epitome of scientific advancement’s ability to destroy as well as create — changed that, and this show is a telling exploration into how, with such figures as Isamu Noguchi and Alexander Calder leading the way. Through July 28. Mead Art Museum, Amherst College, 41 Quadrangle, Amherst. 413-542-2335, www.amherst.edu/museums/mead

RENOIR: THE BODY, THE SENSES The title more or less says it all, as this exhibition focuses on the Impressionist master’s fascination with the sensuality of the flesh and paint both. While the body is a constant, the style is far from it, as the show charts an artist’s evolution through a favorite subject: the female form. Through Sept. 22. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

SAVIN SUNDAYS Every Sunday, Jimmy Bowes hosts a comedy show with a musical opening act at the Savin Bar and Kitchen, and this latest edition features three headliner-level comedians in Amy Tee, Dan Boulger, and Corey Rodrigues. June 30, 6:30 p.m. $20. Savin Bar and Kitchen, 112 Savin Hill Ave., Dorchester. 617-288-7500, www.savinbarandkitchen.com

RHEA BUTCHER On a “Conan” set, Butcher promised the audience her last name was fitting, because she was the most “butch” person there. “I like to think about my ancestors,” she said, “back in a cave, back in West Virginia, trying to figure out what last name they’re going to go with, and one of them says, ‘One day, we’ll have the most lesbian great-granddaughter.’ ” June 30, 7 p.m. $20. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

UNCLE SHAMS WHIMSDEPENDENCE DAY COMEDY FESTIVAL Chris Machado headlines these jam-packed shows which also feature standout Boston comics like Tim McIntire, Phoebe Angle, and Brian Higginbottom, hosted by Josh Day. July 5-6, 8 p.m. $10. Middle East Downstairs, Cambridge. 617-864-3278, www.mideastoffers.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

SUMMER BLOCK PARTY There are many ways to kick off the summer, but nothing beats a good block party. For another year, The Lawn On D will host a two-day summer celebration, featuring live performances, plenty of lawn games, and lots of food! July 6-7, noon-10 p.m., Free. The Lawn On D, 420 D St. eventbrite.com

PLAYSCAPE KIDS FEST Everyone is welcome to a day filled with fun, crafts, and animals at Allo, an indoor playscape. The fest will feature crafts, face-painting, an obstacle course, games, and a petting zoo! July 6, 10-3 p.m., $40 (includes two adults two children). Allo, 197 8th St., Charlestown. eventbrite.com

FAMILY FILM FESTIVAL Each Saturday, the Prudential Center’s South Garden will host moviegoers as part of its summer film festival series. This Saturday, once the sun starts to go down, families are welcome to come watch “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” outside. Children’s activities and giveaways will be available as well. July 6, 6-10 p.m., Free. Prudential Center South Garden, 800 Boylston St. prudentialcenter.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

July 14 Deerhoof at Brighton Music Hall musichallbrighton.com

July 14 Art Garfunkel at the Cabot thecabot.org

July 16 Carly Rae Jepsen at the House of Blues houseofblues.com

July 16 Jennifer Lopez at Xfinity Center livenation.com

July 19 The Marías at Brighton Music Hall musichallbrighton.com

July 25 Steve Miller Band at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion livenation.com

July 30 Duster at the Sinclair sinclaircambridge.com

Aug. 1 Iron Maiden at Xfinity Center livenation.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO