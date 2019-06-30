Mark Wahlberg tipped to replace Chris Evans in ‘Infinite’

In casting news that may stir up strong feelings around the Boston area, it looks like Chris Evans’ exit from upcoming action-thriller “Infinite” has opened the door for another locally bred star to replace him.

Mark Wahlberg is reportedly circling the Antoine Fuqua-directed project, based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” about a secret society of near-immortal people who are reincarnated across centuries and retain total recall of their past lives. In order to defeat an evil mastermind, the society reveals itself to an outsider: a man with schizophrenia, whose vivid dreams are actually memories from two past lives.