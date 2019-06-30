Mark Wahlberg tipped to replace Chris Evans in ‘Infinite’
In casting news that may stir up strong feelings around the Boston area, it looks like Chris Evans’ exit from upcoming action-thriller “Infinite” has opened the door for another locally bred star to replace him.
Mark Wahlberg is reportedly circling the Antoine Fuqua-directed project, based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” about a secret society of near-immortal people who are reincarnated across centuries and retain total recall of their past lives. In order to defeat an evil mastermind, the society reveals itself to an outsider: a man with schizophrenia, whose vivid dreams are actually memories from two past lives.
Advertisement
If a deal is struck, the “Patriot’s Day” star – and Dorchester native – will topline the project, a priority for Paramount. It’s gearing up to start shooting in September with a release date already staked out for next August.
Evans became attached to “Infinite” back in February but ended up unable to commit due to scheduling conflicts with “Defending Jacob,” a TV series that’s set to air on Apple’s forthcoming streaming service. The actor, who’s from Sudbury, just came off an eight-year stint playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; his last film as the superhero was this summer’s “Avengers: Endgame.”
Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.