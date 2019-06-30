scorecardresearch

Mark Wahlberg tipped to replace Chris Evans in ‘Infinite’

By Isaac Feldberg Globe Correspondent,June 30, 2019, 9 minutes ago
Mark Wahlberg arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mile 22" on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
In casting news that may stir up strong feelings around the Boston area, it looks like Chris Evans’ exit from upcoming action-thriller “Infinite” has opened the door for another locally bred star to replace him.

Mark Wahlberg is reportedly circling the Antoine Fuqua-directed project, based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” about a secret society of near-immortal people who are reincarnated across centuries and retain total recall of their past lives. In order to defeat an evil mastermind, the society reveals itself to an outsider: a man with schizophrenia, whose vivid dreams are actually memories from two past lives.

If a deal is struck, the “Patriot’s Day” star – and Dorchester native – will topline the project, a priority for Paramount. It’s gearing up to start shooting in September with a release date already staked out for next August.

Evans became attached to “Infinite” back in February but ended up unable to commit due to scheduling conflicts with “Defending Jacob,” a TV series that’s set to air on Apple’s forthcoming streaming service. The actor, who’s from Sudbury, just came off an eight-year stint playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; his last film as the superhero was this summer’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.