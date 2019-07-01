New HBO documentary will explore Michelle Carter case
Two years after Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide death of then-boyfriend Conrad Roy III, a new HBO film asks viewers to make up their own minds as to whether her actions were criminal.
“I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter,” a two-part documentary debuting July 9, aims to shed new light on the young Massachusetts woman at the center of the case, who began serving a 15-month jail sentence in February. Lawyers for Carter, now 22, say they are appealing her case to the US Supreme Court.
Prosecutors painted Carter as a vindictive and insecure teen concerned less with Roy’s life than her own popularity. In the documentary, director Erin Lee Carr splits the narrative into two halves, partially to critique that portrayal.
The first half opens with the prosecution’s case, recounting their use of testimony by Carter’s classmates. Also incorporated are interviews with Roy’s family and the detectives who discovered texts between the teens in which Carter urged Roy to follow through on taking his own life -- texts sent shortly before he closed himself inside a truck filled with carbon monoxide.
The documentary’s second half focuses on Carter’s defense, exploring her mental health issues and calling into question a text Carter sent to a friend, in which she claimed to have told Roy to get back in the truck.
Carr has a track record of digging deep into incendiary legal cases. Her last HBO documentary, “At the Heart of Gold,” premiered in April and drew acclaim for its in-depth exploration of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal.
