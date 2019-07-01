New HBO documentary will explore Michelle Carter case

Two years after Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide death of then-boyfriend Conrad Roy III, a new HBO film asks viewers to make up their own minds as to whether her actions were criminal.

“I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter,” a two-part documentary debuting July 9, aims to shed new light on the young Massachusetts woman at the center of the case, who began serving a 15-month jail sentence in February. Lawyers for Carter, now 22, say they are appealing her case to the US Supreme Court.

Prosecutors painted Carter as a vindictive and insecure teen concerned less with Roy’s life than her own popularity. In the documentary, director Erin Lee Carr splits the narrative into two halves, partially to critique that portrayal.