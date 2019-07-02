First ‘Knives Out’ trailer teases a star-studded, modern-day whodunnit led by Chris Evans

“Knives Out” – a modern-day American whodunnit that marks writer-director Rian Johnson’s first outing since little-seen indie flick “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” – unveiled its enigmatic first trailer on Tuesday, teasing a murderer’s row of stars led by Daniel Craig and Chris Evans.

The first look at Johnson’s new project, which was shot in the Boston area last fall, holds its cards understandably close to the chest, but its style – the smoky intrigue of a classic Agatha Christie novel paired with Johnson’s playful sensibilities – is on full display.

Craig and Lakeith Stanfield star as two detectives dispatched to look into the death of renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), only to learn that the deceased’s tight-lipped clan (including Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, and Jaeden Martell) all harbor secrets that could prove pertinent to the investigation.