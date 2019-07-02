First look at HBO’s ‘Mrs. Fletcher’ teases Kathryn Hahn’s ‘sexual awakening’
Tom Perrotta’s last HBO series, “The Leftovers,” earned critical acclaim for its existential exploration of a world rocked by an unusual kind of apocalypse, in which 2 percent of humanity disappeared.
Now, the Belmont-based author is reteaming with HBO for a half-hour dramedy series about a very different kind of crisis: that experienced by an empty-nest divorcée (Kathryn Hahn) whose sexual awakening coincides with her son (Jackson White) heading off to college for romantic escapades of his own.
“Mrs. Fletcher,” the first trailer for which debuted last week, takes a comedic, risqué approach in adapting Perrotta’s 2017 novel. “I don’t want to be a good girl anymore,” Hahn’s protagonist, Eve, can be heard saying in HBO’s first look at the series, which sees her indulging a few romantic fantasies, some more successfullythan others.
The supporting cast, some of whom are merely glimpsed in the teaser, includes Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”), Owen Teague (“Black Mirror”), Jen Richards (“Nashville”), Cameron Boyce (“Descendants”), and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”). “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” helmer Nicole Holofcener will direct.
“Mrs. Fletcher” debuts on HBO later this year.
