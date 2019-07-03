In Focus: Days of future passed

Now, living in that imagined future, we can see that this belief was illusory. But some of that optimistic spirit is evoked in Robert Stone’s epic and comprehensive three-part, six hour “Chasing the Moon.” One of many documentaries on the subject recently released to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 flight that put the first man on the moon, it also stands out for its re-creation of not just the thrill but the suspense and terror involved in pursuing Kennedy’s dream and the price paid for its achievement.

When President Kennedy announced in 1961 a plan to put an American on the moon his vision offered the country hope for a better future attainable through hard work, know-how, and unified effort.

Stone does not shy from delving into the mission’s darker side, either. In the first part, “A Place Beyond the Sky,” he shows how as World War II drew to a close in Europe it became clear that the Soviet Union, currently an uneasy ally, would soon become our next foe. To get a head start in the nascent Cold War, the Army scrambled to round up the German scientists who had developed the Reich’s last-gasp wonder weapons. Among them was Wernher von Braun, creator of the V-2 ballistic missile that had terrorized London.

Despite his Nazi background and association with weapons factories that led to the deaths of thousands of slave laborers, the charismatic von Braun possessed invaluable expertise. He had a genuine dream of human exploration of the universe, a sci-fi-like vision that inspired the country even as astonishing Soviet space achievements aroused panic. Backed by the Kennedy administration and a big budget, von Braun and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration played catch-up with the Soviets, raising the stakes, with NASA’s goal of a manned lunar landing.

Part one closes with Kennedy inviting Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev to collaborate in a mutual space effort, an initiative that ended with Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. As seen in part two, “Earthrise,” this event would be the first of many shocking tragedies in a decade of turmoil — among them the fiery death in 1967 of three astronauts during a test of the Apollo spacecraft. That and the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., in 1968, the ongoing civil rights struggle, and the Vietnam War threatened to drag the space program back down to earth. But when Apollo 8 successfully orbited the moon on Christmas Eve in 1968, and the crew read the first verses of the Book of Genesis on live TV to an audience of millions, the nation and the world seemed united, however briefly, and passion for the project was rekindled.

Part Three, “Magnificent Desolation,” revisits the climactic lunar landing covered in the documentary “Apollo 11,” released earlier this year. But while that film focuses more on stunning images from the flight, Stone fills in the personal, cultural, and political context. He shows the contrast between NASA’s aspirations and the bitter divisions and conflicts back on Earth. His version of the story ends not in triumph but anticlimactically, as public interest in space waned and government funding dried up. Apollo 18, in 1972, the last such mission,, aroused little enthusiasm.

Now only robotic vehicles explore the universe, their achievements fitfully diverting a world where conflict and poverty continue unabated and prospects for the future are dim.

A remarkable work of research and editing, Stone’s film consists entirely of archival footage — ranging from news broadcasts to NASA footage to clips from such vintage films as Fritz Lang’s “Woman in the Moon” (1929). Commentary is provided by astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Frank Borman, and Bill Anders; futurist and theoretical physicist Freeman Dyson; Khrushchev’s son Sergei; Poppy Northcutt, the first woman to serve in NASA’s Mission Control; and Ed Dwight, who with great fanfare was named the first black astronaut in 1961 but was ignored thereafter. Their tone is nostalgic, even elegiac, expressing little hope for a renewed dream of manned space exploration.

