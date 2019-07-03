Marlee Matlin to star in ‘Life and Deaf’ on Disney+

Marlee Matlin is jumping onto the Disney+ development boat, with a new series. It’s called “Life and Deaf,” and it’s about a kid growing up in the 1970s. Twist: He has deaf parents, and he is their ears and mouthpiece.

The story is based on the life of Matlin’s longtime interpreter, Jack Jason. She will star and executive produce, and Lizzy Weiss, creator of “Switched at Birth,” will write.

Disney+ is coming at us fast. The new streamer is due on Nov. 12, with a docket that will feature the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” a docuseries about the props and costumes of beloved films called “Cinema Relics,” and three Marvel Studios series.