Makers of ‘Sherlock’ now working on ‘Dracula’

Normally, yet another reboot of the Dracula story would inspire a shoulder shrug, especially as we’ve passed through an era lousy with the undead. But this one deserves note, since it’s from the pair that rebooted another tired character with outstanding results.

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, who brought us Benedict Cumberbatch as “Sherlock,” are working on the new three-episode limited series co-produced by the BBC and Netflix. Called “Dracula,” it will star Danish actor Claes Bang as Bram Stoker’s blood sucker of all blood suckers. It will be set in Transylvania in 1897, when the count will be making plans against Victorian London.