Few seem to care about CBS’s ‘Love Island’

CBS decided to stake its summer on an asinine show called “Love Island,” an adaptation of a popular British series about bikinis, booze, hot tubs, day beds, and a communal bedroom. It’s every bad dating series mixed together with audience participation, and CBS has been promoting it like crazy. The show is scheduled to air every weeknight between now and the Aug. 7 finale, when viewers have voted for their favorite couple.

Well, the premiere episode didn’t do very well, even with the young viewers CBS was aiming for. “Love Island” — it’s set on Fiji — drew only 2.7 million total viewers, and a low 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo. Of course, the number could grow with DVR, on-demand, and streaming viewing over the next week, but still: The premiere of NBC’s comedy competition “Bring the Funny” on the same night drew 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo.

