Incredible kidneys, photogenic toxins, delusional Brits, and more from the week online

Look, we've all been there: Stayed up too late, slept in too late, coffee not working, and suddenly you’re expected to discuss a new kidney health initiative before a large assembly. Easy enough, right? Just Wikipedia some kidney stuff in the Uber over, copy some stats into a blank note, anchor some sentiments about the critical importance of kidney health with some personal experience ( which you likely have given how common kidney disease is), knock back another coffee, and you’re ready to dazzle. Or, if you’re the president , just waltz up to the podium and sweet-talk the organ as though it could hear you: “The kidney. Very special. The kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing.” Indeed, truly incredible. What were we talking about again? Ah yes, kidneys. (All that coffee is really bad for them, you know.)

Elsewhere in filtered toxins, a New York Times story highlighted a wildly popular spot for Instagrammers in Siberia (not a typo) colloquially known as the “Maldives of Novosibirsk” but more technically known as a massive man-made waste pool for a nearby electrical plant. The abundance of calcium salts, metal oxides, and other toxins in the “water” lend it an iridescent blue hue, luring selfie snappers desperate for the perfect faux-tropical shot to its shores (and sometimes even into the slurry itself). And according to locals, the third arm is like having a natural selfie stick.

A runaway Twitter thread this week collected what one contributor called “read-it-never-said-its” — i.e. words you learn by reading but fail at properly saying. Like “Epitome but like it rhymes with home” (that’s Lin-Manuel Miranda , btw), or “banal, and it was embarrassing,” or “Meme. Certain it was, ‘me me’,” or my own trouble with biopic — which still conjures up what sounds like a painful medical procedure when I see it. Or GIF, which we will never agree on, so let’s just keep moving, even though it’s clearly pronounced /jif/. I said keep moving.

And lastly this week from the crazyverse, one in eight British men (i.e. 12 percent of the population) responded in all seriousness to a YouGov poll that, given an opportunity, they believed they could win a point against 23-time Grand Slam title winner Serena Williams. And should you require an additional punch line, let’s go with, “Turns out not everything said with a British accent sounds smarter.”

