The Ticket: What’s happening in the local arts world

ELLE KING “Shake the Spirit,” last year’s album from this big-talking belter, is a fantastic slice of blues-rock, full of swagger and rip-roaring humor — and it sounds even better live. She, alongside Sheryl Crow, opens for the rock titans Heart. July 17, 7 p.m. $39.50 and up. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

THE MESSTHETICS This D.C. power trio, made up of constantly experimenting guitarist Anthony Pirog and ex-Fugazi members Brendan Canty (drums) and Joe Lally (bass), creates instrumentals that balance on locked grooves and gnarly riffing — and upend every cliché about prog and punk existing at odds. July 14, 8:30 p.m. $14, $12 advance. Great Scott. 617-566-0914, greatscottboston.com

Advertisement

CARLY RAE JEPSEN Pop’s leading purveyor of pointillistic love songs comes to town in support of this year’s “Dedicated,” which adds an eye-glint of desire to the open-hearted, gorgeously realized dance pop that’s become her calling card. July 16, 7 p.m. $36 and up. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

Maura Johnston

Folk & World

JAKE LA BOTZ Jake La Botz’s life reads like a pulp novel: juvenile delinquent, busker, itinerant, ex-punk rocker, ex-junkie, meditation teacher, actor . . . oh, and purveyor of a rootsy amalgam of blues, country, and rockabilly. There’s new music on the way from La Botz sometime in 2019; in the meantime, you can hear him in duo mode this Wednesday. July 17, 9:30 p.m. $10. Atwood’s Tavern, Cambridge. 800-838-3006. www.brownpapertickets.com

TERRY MCBRIDE As the front man for McBride & the Ride, Terry McBride enjoyed mainstream country success in the mid-1990s with a string of hits that started with “Sacred Ground.” When that star faded, he turned to writing songs that became hits for others, including Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and Reba McEntire. But the urge to perform has him back center-stage. July 18, 7:30 p.m. $26. Bull Run Restaurant, Shirley. 877-536-7190. www.bullrunrestaurant.com

Advertisement

MARTIN SEXTON Known for his stylistic diversity and vocal gymnastics, the onetime Harvard Square busker once said that his biggest challenge as a songwriter is to come up with songs that don’t suck. Rumor has it he’s playing some new ones that don’t on his current tour. July 20, 8 p.m. $49-$69. Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391. www.rockportmusic.org

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

GABRIELLE GOODMAN The North End Music & Performing Arts Center continues its Jazz in the Park Series with sultry and spirited vocalist Goodman, who has sung jazz, R&B, and gospel with the likes of Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, and Kevin Eubanks. July 16, 6 p.m. Free. North End Greenway Park, North St. and Cross St. Boston. www.nempacboston.org

TAJ MAHAL A living legend, the inimitable vocalist and multi-instrumentalist — guitar, piano, banjo, and more — has played a leading role for over half a century in infusing blues and American roots music with African, Caribbean, and other world music flavors. July 18, 8 p.m. $49.50-$79.50. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 978-927-3100, www.thecabot.org

MATT SAVAGE QUARTET/WAYNE PEARCY QUARTET Accomplished pianist Savage, a veteran player though still in his 20s, has played with the likes of Clark Terry, Bobby Watson, and Donny McCaslin, and composed everything from solo piano numbers to film scores. Buttery-toned trumpeter Pearcy boasts classical chops and indeed sometimes performs in classical settings, while his jazz compositions and improvisations are in a swinging, mainstream mode. July 19, 7:15 p.m. $10. Lily Pad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-395-1393, www.lilypadinman.com

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

BOSTON LANDMARKS ORCHESTRA From “Song to the Moon” and “Zarathustra” to soaring minimalist works by Philip Glass and John Adams, Landmarks blasts off its season of free outdoor concerts with a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing. The concert includes cosmic visuals courtesy of the Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Science, Boston. Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River Esplanade. J uly 17, 7 p.m.

TANGLEWOOD A Helen Grime world premiere and a Tchaikovsky symphony from the Tanglewood Music Center orchestra (July 15). Ozawa Hall recitals by classical guitarist Miloš (July 16) and the cello-piano duo of Gautier Capuçon and Jean-Yves Thibaudet (July 17). A recital by the Tanglewood Music Center vocal fellows (July 18). Andris Nelsons’s monthlong stint on the Tanglewood podium continues; the Boston Symphony Orchestra starts off with an all-French program of Saint-Saëns, Debussy, Ravel, and Betsy Jolas (July 19), and this year’s “Tanglewood in the City” event broadcasts the concert live to Boston and Pittsfield Commons. Renée Fleming and Rod Gilfry star in the world premiere of Kevin Puts’s “The Brightness of Light,” a BSO co-commission inspired by the letters of Georgia O’Keeffe and Alfred Stieglitz. (July 20) Sunday afternoon, it’s Gershwin and “Petrushka” with the BSO and Thibaudet (July 21). Lenox. 888-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

ASTON MAGNA This week’s program at the Aston Magna Music Festival explores the world of Henry Purcell with comic duos, lullabies, trio sonatas, and more. A quartet of excellent local singers joins a five-piece band of baroque violins, viola da gamba, theorbo, and harpsichord. July 18, Slosberg Music Center, Brandeis University, Waltham. July 19, Hudson, N.Y. July 20, Great Barrington. Zoë Madonna

Advertisement

ARTS

Theater

CYMBELINE Fred Sullivan Jr., whose bravura performances have enlivened numerous free Shakespeare on the Common productions, turns director to tackle one of the Bard’s less frequently performed plays. After Imogen, daughter of British monarch Cymbeline, marries the commoner Posthumus, a furious Cymbeline banishes him. Then the exiled Posthumus is bamboozled into believing Imogen has been unfaithful to him — just part of the welter of schemes, counterschemes, deceptions, disguises, and palace intrigue in the play. Cast includes Kelby Akin, Remo Airaldi, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Nora Eschenheimer, Tony Estrella, and Gunnar Manchester. July 17-Aug. 4. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. At Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common. 617-426-0863, www.commshakes.org

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL A musical adaptation of the first of Rick Riordan’s series of best-selling fantasy-adventure novels about Percy Jackson, a youth who discovers he is the son of Poseidon and possesses the powers of a demigod. Wrongly suspected of stealing Zeus’s lightning bolt, Percy journeys to the underworld, intent on getting the bolt back and forestalling a war between the Greek gods. July 17-28. Huntington Theatre Company. At Huntington Avenue Theatre, Boston. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

THE 39 STEPS Amanda Collins, newly minted winner of an Elliot Norton Award from the Boston Theater Critics Association, teams up with Lewis D. Wheeler, Gabriel Kuttner, and Paul Melendy in Patrick Barlow’s spoofy, pell-mell adaptation of John Buchan’s 1915 espionage novel and Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1935 film. Directed by Robert Walsh. Through July 28. Gloucester Stage Company, Gloucester. 978-281-4433, www.gloucesterstage.com DON AUCOIN

Advertisement

Dance

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL The festival hosts the US debut of the acclaimed London-based company Umanoove/Didy Veldman. It presents “The Happiness Project,” an intricate, physical, and theatrical full-length work for four dancers, created in collaboration with celebrated violinist-composer Alexander Balanescu, who performs live. The ever-popular Mark Morris Dance Group performs a mixed program to live music in the Ted Shawn Theatre, and Ice Dance International offers an intriguing Inside/Out freebie July 17 — on synthetic ice! July 17-21. $35-$78. Becket, 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org

INVISIBLE IMPRINTS The troupe beheard.world, composed of nine modern and hip-hop dancers along with three poets, perform this free hourlong show of movement, music, and personal stories. The work examines the cultural and racial challenges of life in America today, while celebrating the power of connection. This event features a free public barbecue at 6:00 p.m., followed by a 6:45 performance. July 18. Free. Clement Morgan Park, 60 Columbia St., Cambridge. 617-513-9314, www.beheard.world

NEWPORT DANCE FESTIVAL Island Moving Company’s 10th annual outdoor summer festival welcomes six additional visiting companies for eight days of contemporary dance and ballet. With different programs each night, the festival highlights the talents of Thomas/Ortiz Dance, Italy’s Breathing Art Company, Ballet Dallas, Matthew Westerby Company, Trainor Dance, and CONTINUUM Contemporary Ballet. July 14-21. $30. St. Michael’s Country Day School, Newport, R.I. 401-847-4470, www.islandmovingco.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

JIM DINE: EARLY WORKS The pioneering Pop artist, now 84, is best known for depicting ordinary objects and symbols such as tools, bathrobes, and hearts. This show presents paintings, prints, drawings, and sculptures from the 1960s made as he developed his aesthetic, exploring form, color, metaphor, and process. Through July 27. Gaa Gallery Wellfleet, 230B Main St., Wellfleet. 508-214-0281, www.gaa-gallery.com

COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT The United States has been penalizing Iran with sanctions for decades. Curator Roya Amigh considers how punishments wielded in the name of diplomacy, national security, and human rights can reflect notions about race, class, and nationality. Amigh calls such penalties “systemic vengeance on ‘the other.’ ” Through July 27. Musa Collective, 119 Braintree St., Allston. musacollectiveboston@gmail.com, www.musacollectiveboston.com

DAVID McCAULEY: WRITE YOUR OWN STORY McCauley’s art career started after a diving accident left him paralyzed from the chest down, and he discovered in rehab that art therapy helped him physically and mentally. Now he creates text-based pieces in a variety of mediums that pose open-ended questions. Through July 28. Lanoue Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-262-4400, www.lanouegallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

HYMAN BLOOM: MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH Bloom, a Boston painter, made visceral images of bodies post-autopsy and denuded trees at a time during the 1940s and ’50s when American art became narrowly defined by the cognsocenti as being exclusively an enterprise of gestural abstraction. Thus Bloom, despite the rigor of his project, drifted to the margins, a problem the Museum of Fine Arts looks to rectify with 40 paintings that reinsert him into a prominent place in art history. Through Feb. 23. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

KIMSOOJA: ARCHIVE OF THE MIND A soothing summer’s pursuit, this participatory project entreats mindfulness and produces organic, collaborative beauty as viewers mold a lump of clay in a low-lit gallery space and add it to a collective table of works by others. It’s a show where you’re invited to leave a footprint, and join the crowd. Through Jan. 19. Peabody Essex Museum, East India Square, Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

ANNIE LENNOX: NOW I LET YOU GO One of the most daring and memorable musicians of the ’80s takes a turn into installation with an exhibition of hundreds of objects cobbled from a lifetime of collecting, all embedded in a mound of earth. Big questions — about mortality, about accumulation, about identity formed from material things — ensue. Ongoing. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

Murray Whyte

EVENTS

Comedy

KATYA: HELP ME I’M DYING COMEDY TOUR Katya Zamolodchikova (a.k.a. Katya, a.k.a. Marlborough’s own Brian Joseph McCook) first made her mark on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She brings her one-woman show, populated with different characters and including multiple videos, to Boston for the first time. July 18-19, 8 p.m. $25-$150. Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

BILLY GARDELL The “Mike and Molly” costar, who has a new sitcom called “Bob Hearts Abishola” coming this fall on CBS, hasn’t played Boston much, but he made a great impression on the crowd at his “Comics Come Home” debut last year. July 20, 8 p.m. $39-$78. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 978-927-3100, www.thecabot.org

LADYLIKE! Boston’s only show that exclusively books women is moving to Los Angeles after this show. Featuring Erin Spencer, Nora Panahi, Dawn Hartill, Mel V., Jai Demeule, Isha Patnaik, and Maylin Pavletic, with host Caitlin Arcand. July 20, 11 p.m. $12. ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge. 617-576-1253, www.improvboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

TASTE OF CAMBRIDGE FESTIVAL Cambridge is one of the most widely recognized restaurant destinations in Greater Boston. Each year, thousands of foodies flock to University Park Commons to sample some of the town’s award-winning food. There are over 50 participating restaurants, including fan favorites like Kendall Square’s BBQ hot spot the Smoke Shop and Somerville’s Thai street food haven Dakzen. July 16, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., $65, $15 for children under 12, University Park Commons, 65 Sidney St., Cambridge. eventbrite.com

FESTIVAL BETANCES Over 3,000 people will flock to the South End for the longest-running festival in New England. Hosted by Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, the festival will feature a parade, internationally acclaimed Latin musicians, traditional cuisine, arts and crafts, a greased pole competition, children’s activities like face painting and inflatables, and other treats that highlight the diversity of Latinx culture. July 20-21, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Free, Plaza Betances, 100 W Dedham St., Boston. eventbrite.com

ROXBURY ROCKS MUSIC FEST The Roxbury Community College hosts local artists for a day filled with music, face painting, balloon animals, carnival games, and an interactive touch tank from the New England Aquarium. Salem’s Amanda Mena, who made it to the semifinals of America’s Got Talent, will perform alongside Gilberto Rivera, Trend N Motion, Kiriath “Kay” Rivera, and Princeton McClain. Additional performers will be announced soon. July 20, noon-4 p.m., Free, 1234 Columbus Ave., Lot 1, Boston. eventbrite.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

JULY 21 Local H at Brighton Music Hall crossroadspresents.com

JULY 22 Chase Atlantic at Paradise Rock Club crossroadspresents.com

JULY 26 Mavis Staples at the Cabot thecabot.org

JULY 26 The O’Mys at Great Scott axs.com

AUG. 4 Queen + Adam Lambert at Xfinity Center livenation.com

AUG. 5 FLORIST at Great Scott axs.com

AUG. 5 Swearin’ and Mike Krol at ONCE Somerville crossroadspresents.com

AUG. 14 The Backstreet Boys at TD Garden ticketmaster.com