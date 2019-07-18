‘It: Chapter 2’ trailer amps up the scare factor

“It: Chapter 2” unveiled its frightening final trailer Thursday, giving audiences their best (and bloodiest) look yet at the grown-up versions of the kids who first encountered demonic Pennywise the Clown back in 2017’s “It.”

In the buzzy horror sequel, again directed by Andy Muschietti (this time adapting the back half of Stephen King’s novel), the Losers’ Club reunites in Derry, Maine, 27 years after they last fought – and seemingly defeated – Pennywise, an ancient evil that had been feeding on the fear of children it murdered in their hometown.

“Something happens to you when you leave this town,” says a grown-up Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa, taking over the role last played by Chosen Jacobs), as the trailer opens. “The farther away, the hazier it all gets. But me? I never left. I remember all of it.”