‘It: Chapter 2’ trailer amps up the scare factor
“It: Chapter 2” unveiled its frightening final trailer Thursday, giving audiences their best (and bloodiest) look yet at the grown-up versions of the kids who first encountered demonic Pennywise the Clown back in 2017’s “It.”
In the buzzy horror sequel, again directed by Andy Muschietti (this time adapting the back half of Stephen King’s novel), the Losers’ Club reunites in Derry, Maine, 27 years after they last fought – and seemingly defeated – Pennywise, an ancient evil that had been feeding on the fear of children it murdered in their hometown.
“Something happens to you when you leave this town,” says a grown-up Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa, taking over the role last played by Chosen Jacobs), as the trailer opens. “The farther away, the hazier it all gets. But me? I never left. I remember all of it.”
Unfortunately, his aren’t exactly happy memories, as the rest of the trailer makes apparent. As the grown-up Losers’ Club (played by James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean) returns to Derry, Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) rises to plot vengeance against them, setting up scares in locations as manifestly terrifying as sewer drains, subterranean caverns and a carnival funhouse’s hall of mirrors.
“For 27 years, I dreamt of you,” comes Pennywise’s distinctly inhuman cackle near the end of the trailer, over shots of a psychiatric hospital, a possessed young Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis), and bridge flooded in red balloons. “I craved you. I... missed you!”
Luckily, audiences don’t have quite that long to wait for “It: Chapter 2.” The film opens Sept. 6.
Watch the full trailer below.
Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.