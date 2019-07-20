The Ticket: What’s happening in the local arts world

JULIANA HATFIELD Watching the indie-rock hero’s creative tear over the past five years — which includes a slew of solo albums and collaborative projects — has been thrilling. This year’s “Weird” is full of pointed zingers and stinging riffs, while her 2018 Olivia Newton-John tribute album honors the Aussie pop great with gritty arrangements and singing-into-a-hairbrush passion. July 22, doors at 6 p.m.$25 and up. City Winery. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com /boston

MAL BLUM “Pity Boy,” the latest full-length from this New Yorker, is scruffy and introspective, pairing raucous riffing with lyrics that dive headfirst into the anxieties and mundanities of modern life and love. July 22, 8:30 p.m. $15, $12 advance. Great Scott, Allston 617-566-0914, www.greatscottboston.com

Advertisement

BRITE LITES MUSIC FESTIVAL This all-day festival spotlights some of the area’s most exciting musicians, including space-poppers Littlefoot, hip-hop impresario Cliff Notez, and yowl-rockers Weakened Friends. (Get there by 3 to catch the spirited MC-poet Oompa, whose latest album, “Cleo,” comes out next month.) July 27, doors at 11 a.m. Free until 1 p.m.; $10 after. Night Shift Brewing Company, Everett. 617-294-4233, www.nightshiftfamily.com MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

MOTEL RADIO This New Orleans five-piece comes to town to play you the sometimes psychedelic, periodically poppy, often loping, invariably harmony-drenched Americana they’ve constructed on their fine new debut record, “Siesta Del Sol.” They open for Summer Salt. July 25, 8 p.m. $20. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

MARTY STUART Well, one half of the tagline for this odd show-pairing of Marty Stuart and Steve Miller — “Classic Rock Meets Classic Country” — is correct. Miller will play a string of hits from days long past; Stuart will offer the endless (and continuing) reinvention that he brings to country and myriad other roots forms. July 25, 7 p.m. $35 and up. Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com

Advertisement

AARON LEWIS At times there is a weird interplay between metal and outlaw country — think Shooter Jennings or Hank Williams III. Aaron Lewis is another: The former Staind frontman went country several years ago, and just released his latest, Waylon-channeling effort, “State I’m In.” July 26, 8 p.m. $45.25 and up. South Shore Music Circus, Cohasset. 781-383-9850, www.themusiccircus.org

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

REVOLUTIONARY SNAKE ENSEMBLE Saxophonist and composer Ken Field’s Mardi Gras-inspired jazz/funk brass band, which “brilliantly bridges the booty/brain barrier,” as has been written in these pages, brings New Orleans grooves, polyphony, and improvisational oomph to Cape Cod. July 25, 6:30 p.m. Free. Summer Concerts at the Truro Library, 7 Standish Way, North Truro. 508-487-1125, www.trurolibrary.org

DUDLEY JAZZ FEST This annual celebration of local musical luminaries, now in its fourth year, will feature guitarist and festival founder Fred Woodard’s Collective, flutist Lance Martin’s Trio, ace vocalist Gabrielle Goodman, brass eminences saxophonist Salim Washington and trumpeter Jason Palmer, and pianist George Russell’s trio. July 27, noon-6 p.m. Free. Mary Hannon Park, 613 Dudley St., Dorchester. 617-631-9809, www.creativeculturalarts.org

DAVINA & THE VAGABONDS With influences ranging from the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Tom Waits, and with distinctive vocalist Davina having been likened to everyone from Bessie Smith to Amy Winehouse, this dynamic outfit’s take on early blues and jazz has made a big impression all over. July 28, 7:30 p.m. $24. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

TANGLEWOOD The gates are thrown open for the annual Tanglewood on Parade, a full day of family-friendly fun and fireworks (July 23). André Previn’s life is celebrated with the world premiere of his final work, “Penelope,” a collaboration with playwright Tom Stoppard. The performance features soprano Renée Fleming, actress Uma Thurman, and the Emerson String Quartet (July 24). Stefan Jackiw, Jeremy Denk, and vocal quartet Hudson Shad do an all-Ives program at Ozawa Hall (July 25). Andris Nelsons finishes out his monthlong Tanglewood residency, conducting Mozart, Shostakovich, and Ravel with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and pianist Paul Lewis (July 26) and Wagner’s “Die Walküre ” with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra and an all-star cast (July 27 and 28). Lenox. 888-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

BOSTON MIDSUMMER OPERA A summer treat: Rossini’s “La Cenerentola,” a Cinderella story starring Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions finalist mezzo-soprano Allegra de Vita opposite tenor Theo Lebow, who impressed with his playful Count Almaviva in last year’s “The Barber of Seville.” If you want to bring a child (or anyone) to his or her first opera, this is a fine choice. July 24-28. Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown. 617-923-0100, www.bostonmidsummeropera.org

MUSICA SPIRA The Baltimore/D.C-area duo (soprano Grace Srinivasan and harpsichordist Paula Maust) visits the area with “The Women Who Took the Stage,” a program honoring the work of 17th- and 18th-century performers such as Letitia Cross, Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, and Sara Levy. Presented by the Society for Historically Informed Performance. July 23, Lincoln. July 24, Andover. July 25, Cambridge. www.sohipboston.org

Advertisement

ZOE MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

DEAR EVAN HANSEN This emotionally potent, Tony-winning musical feels both of-our-moment and built to last. Ben Levi Ross delivers a sharply drawn portrait of the title character, a lonely high schooler whose life spirals out of control when he is drawn into an act of deception that goes viral on social media. What “Dear Evan Hansen’’ gets right about teenagers is not just their immersion in screen culture but their need to matter, to be seen — not virtually, but in real life. Directed by Michael Greif, with a book by Steven Levenson and songs by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Through Aug. 4. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. 800-982-2787, www.BroadwayInBoston.com

FREAKY FRIDAY Laurie Wells and Lindsay Joan excel as a mother and teenage daughter who are magically transported into each other’s bodies, giving each of them the eye-opening experience of living with the daily pressures of the other. Adapted from Mary Rodgers’s 1972 children’s novel and the subsequent movie versions, this musical adaptation of “Freaky Friday’’ is a likable summertime diversion that, crucially, stands on its own as a stage creation rather than just another Disney brand extension. Directed by Gabriel Barre, with music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Brian Yorkey, and a book by “Friday Night Lights’’ writer Bridget Carpenter. Through July 21. North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

Advertisement

CYMBELINE Fred Sullivan Jr., whose bravura performances have enlivened numerous free Shakespeare on the Common productions, turns director to tackle one of the Bard’s less frequently performed plays. After Imogen, daughter of British monarch Cymbeline, marries the commoner Posthumus, a furious Cymbeline banishes him. Then the exiled Posthumus is bamboozled into believing Imogen has been unfaithful to him — just part of the welter of schemes, counterschemes, deceptions, disguises, and palace intrigue in the play. The cast includes Kelby Akin, Remo Airaldi, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Nora Eschenheimer, Tony Estrella, and Gunnar Manchester. Through Aug. 4. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. At Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common. 617-426-0863, www.commshakes.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY Aug. 29 will mark one year since Taylor’s death, but, thankfully, his company continues to preserve the celebrated choreographer’s extraordinary legacy. For this Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival engagement, the troupe offers both his last work (“Concertiana”) and one of his earliest masterpieces (“Aureole”) along with the powerful “Promethean Fire.”July 24-28. $45-$78. Becket, 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org

CAPE DANCE FESTIVAL The festival is highlighted by a mixed program July 27 featuring the Cirio Collective, the Wondertwins, and performers representing some of the country’s finest troupes, including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Limón Dance Company. (In honor of the Wondertwins’ 40th anniversary, the festival also includes a free interactive matinee for families July 28 at the WHAT for Kids Tent in Wellfleet.) July 27. $30-$100. Province Lands Amphitheater, Provincetown. 646-734-6338, www.capedancefestival.com

QUARRY DANCE Vlll This summer, Windhover Center for the Performing Arts’ annual site-specific modern dance presentation embraces the stunning vistas around Babson Farm Quarry in Halibut Point State Park. Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre performs an original piece in the unique landscape of the quarry. Parking is at Windhover, with shuttles available to the site, which is roughly 10-12 minutes by foot. July 26-28. Free. 257 Granite St., Rockport. 978-546-3611, www.windhover.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

ANNA OPPERMANN: DRAWINGS In the German artist’s hallucinatory domestic drawings from the 1960s and ’70s, mirrors, windows, and pictures are portals to other worlds and household objects take on loaded meanings. One of Oppermann’s signature installations, in which images accumulate, overlap, and play with perceptions of space, is also on view. Through Sept. 29. Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts, Harvard University, 24 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-496-5387, carpenter.center

GIANT WATERCOLOR WORLD Robert Morgan builds his big watercolor paintings, affixing one painted image to the next, to create surreal juxtapositions and layered figure-ground relationships. Space seems to telescope. The size invites viewers to enter the paintings’ worlds: The largest work here is 14 feet across. Through Aug. 25. 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St., Portsmouth, N.H. 603-766-3330, www.3Sarts.org

JEWELRASSIC PARK Felieke Van Der Leest’s lighthearted sculptural jewelry spotlights a cast of dinosaur characters, sometimes featured in the jewelry itself and sometimes wearing an earring or a brooch. There’s a velociraptor in a combination tutu and straitjacket, a triceratops seer with a third eye, and, for the romantics, a “Cupidopteryx.” Through Aug, 31. Mobilia Gallery, 358 Huron Ave., Cambridge. 617-876-2109, www.mobilia-gallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

SUFFERING FROM REALNESS A contemporary art show that takes its title from a Jay-Z/Kanye West lyric can be expected to provoke. This one, at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, won’t disappoint. Featuring artists Robert Longo, Titus Kaphar, and Wangechi Mutu, the show looks to explore “the politics of representation,” taking on such fiery issues as “racism, violence, gender equality, the politicized body of wartime, the anxious body, the complexity of responsibility, and the future.” Through January 2020. Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

HYMAN BLOOM: MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH Bloom, a Boston painter, made visceral images of bodies post-autopsy and denuded trees at a time during the 1940s and ’50s when American art became narrowly defined by the cognsocenti as being exclusively an enterprise of gestural abstraction. Thus Bloom, despite the rigor of his project, drifted to the margins, a problem the Museum of Fine Arts looks to rectify with 40 paintings that reinsert him into a prominent place in art history. Through Feb. 23. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

JOHN AKOMFRAH: PURPLE Six large screens fill the Institute of Contemporary Art’s Watershed for its second season, unfurling this engrossing epic multichannel video project by the British-Ghanaian artist John Akomfrah. With its poetic collage of image and sound, the piece’s subject, climate change, has deep resonance for a city uncomfortably close to the sea. Through Sept. 2. Watershed, Institute of Contemporary Art, 256 Marginal St., East Boston. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

RANDY RAINBOW A musical parodist who writes about current events, Rainbow has been gleefully lobbing tuneful hand grenades at celebrities and the political right (see his latest, “Just Impeach Him,” to the tune of Ariana Grande’s “breathin”) for almost a decade on YouTube, and more recently has started touring with his material. July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and July 28 at 7 p.m. $49-$101. Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St.. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

WEIRD AL YANKOVIC THE STRINGS ATTACHED TOUR This is Weird Al with full production value, including costume changes and backed by his own band, plus a full orchestra. Since he stopped recording albums after 2015’s “Mandatory Fun,” this might be the best way to hear his newest music. July 21, 7:30 p.m. $30-$55. Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com

WINTER AND CALOGERO Emily Winter (writer for NPR’s “Ask Me Another” and TV Land) and Chris Calogero (cohost of New York’s “Not Quite Midnight” stand-up/talk show) are funny people in their own right, and also newlyweds, co-headlining The Gas at Great Scott. July 26, 7 p.m. $10-$15. Great Scott, Allston. 617-566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

CAMBRIDGE BBQ FESTIVAL “The best of New England BBQ” is coming to Central Square in Cambridge. Local restaurants and food trucks will be serving ribs, brisket, and wings. Hosted by New England Open Markets, the festival will also feature 60 local artists and crafters, live music, and kids games. July 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 admission, free for children under 10. 95 Prospect St., Cambridge. facebook.com/events. The event’s rain date is Sunday, July 28.

FAMILY HIKE: POLLINATORS Join Harvard University’s Arnold Arboretum and explore the great outdoors. Come seek out the insects that pollinate flowers, go on a StoryWalk, get a tattoo, and look at bumblebees and honeybees in a bug box. Open to all ages, this event is most suitable for children ages 4 to 10. July 21, 2-3 p.m. Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Hunnewell Building, 125 Arborway. harvard.edu/event. In case of inclement weather, contact 617-384-5209.

2019 INTERNATIONAL SAND SCULPTING FESTIVAL The Revere Beach Partnership hosts the three-day International Sand Sculpting Festival, inviting 15 world renowned sand sculptors to compete for a grand prize. The festival also includes fireworks, live entertainment, a food truck village, amusement rides, and children’s activities. July 26-28, 10 a.m.-8 a.m. Free admission. Revere Beach, Revere Beach Boulevard. reverebeachpartnership.com

MARTHA MERROW

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

July 30 The Struts at House of Blues livenation.com

Aug. 2-4 Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park newportjazz.org

Aug. 5 Bryan Ferry at Citizens Bank Opera House ticketmaster.com

Aug. 6 Jon Bellion at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion livenation.com

Aug. 8 Yeek at Great Scott axs.com

Aug. 9 Tessa Violet at Sinclair axs.com

Aug. 11 $uicideBoy$ at Palladium thepalladium.net

Aug. 15 The Beach Boys at Boarding House Park thebeachboys.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO