‘Game of Thrones’ still worth playing despite ending

But fans are still divided over the final outings of “How I Met Your Mother,” “Lost,” “The Sopranos,” “Dexter,” “Seinfeld,” “Friends,” and “St. Elsewhere.”

So often there is controversy over the finales of beloved series. Sure, most viewers liked the last episodes of “Six Feet Under,” “Newhart,” “Mad Men,” and “Breaking Bad,” among others.

When the subject of the HBO epic drama comes up, which is still surprisingly regularly, fans generally talk about the last season and the last episode, the one where Bran, a somewhat secondary character, shruggingly accepted the throne after we’d waited all those years to find out who’d win it.

I was not a big fan of the finale, although it wasn’t a disaster like the end of “Lost,” a puzzle show whose excellence depended largely on a clear denouement. I would not steer a viewer to “Lost” because it fell apart; I would definitely still recommend “Game of Thrones,” even though the end was rushed and sloppy.

But I really don’t see the rampant criticism of the end of “GoT” as some kind of media conspiracy against the show. Last Friday, a few “Game of Thrones” cast members appeared at Comic-Con, including Conleth Hill, the actor who played Varys. Hill’s opinion of the backlash is way off the mark and suggests that the show’s fans aren’t very independent-minded.

“You look at the amount of people that are here, and we’re here to thank you for watching us all these years,” he said to the crowd. “We’re very grateful for your fandom over the years, and I think this is the reality, rather than a media-led hate campaign.”

