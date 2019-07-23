B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ guitar going up for auction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Her name was ‘‘Lucille,’’ and in B.B. King’s hands she gave voice to the ‘‘King of the Blues.’’

Julien’s Auctions announced Tuesday that King’s black Gibson ES-345 prototype guitar is among the items from his estate that will go up for bid on Sept. 21.

Julien’s says Gibson gave King the instrument for his 80th birthday. The headstock has ‘‘B.B. King 80’’ and a crown inlaid with mother-of-pearl. The guitar is estimated to be worth $80,000 to $100,000.