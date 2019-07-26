Legalese zingers, tetchy bison, emoji mash-ups, and fake vacations

The hotly-anticipated testimony of Special Counsel Robert Mueller this week before two separate House committees didn’t teach us anything we didn't already know (lying president; corrupt administration; Jim Jordan hates his jacket ). But one very important thing the Internet did learn is that the best possible response to a frothingly upset man badgering you with ridiculous questions you don't feel any need to dignify with a fulsome reply is a simple, “ I take your question ” — which some are calling the legal equivalent to “ Bye, Felicia ” and “ bless your heart .”

Speaking of not learning anything, here’s a pro tip worth repeating: Stay away from wildlife! So far this week we’ve seen close encounters between iPhones and alligators, sharks ripping into tasty seal-snacks around the Cape, and agitated bison tossing toddlers into the air. A good rule of thumb to follow is that when you see an animal in the wild, just don’t. Also while we’re at it, stay away from the water. It’s brimming with algae and Uzis.

MIXED MESSAGES

Advertisement

Because human experience is vast, complex, and multilayered, language can do only so much when it comes to accurately capturing and conveying our experience to others, especially so if your primary language is emoji. Luckily, the freshly launched EmojiMashupBot is here to help expand the emoji lexicon by combining randomly selected symbols into new nichey hybrids. Now, there are emoji perfect for those times when you are feeling like a sweaty vampire, or when your head physically hurts from thinking about money, or when you’re considering how you’ll get home from the eye doctor with dilated pupils. And if none of these seem particularly useful to you New Englanders, allow me to introduce you to Mr. “Cold and Angry.”

IMPERMANENT VACATION

And finally, if you’ve already taken your summer trips and used up your vacation days, you may feel trapped in a familiar doldrums. But as Twitter user @aanthonyy07 demonstrated to the world, you don’t need money, or frequent flyer miles, or sunscreen, or even time off to enjoy an island vacation. You just need a greenscreen and a willingness to delude yourself. (I’m halfway there!)

Advertisement

MICHAEL ANDOR

BRODEUR

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.