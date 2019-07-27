The Ticket: What’s happening in the local arts world

PIXX “Small Mercies,” the second album from British singer-songwriter Hannah Rodgers, is a fierce indictment of the trials placed on modern womanhood; the music shifts from squalling pub rock to droid-powered synth-pop, with her lacerating, honest lyrics tying it all together. July 28, 8:30 p.m. $12. Great Scott, Allston. 617-566-0914, www.greatscottboston.com

HOOTIE AND THE BLOWFISH Two decades ago, these South Carolinians’ jangle-soul was a sun-dappled contrast to alt-rock’s chugging introspection. In the years since. frontman Darius Rucker has taken his warm croon to the top of the country charts, a feat that also helped critics reconsider their perhaps-unfair disdain for his band’s massive hits. Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. $29.50 and up. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com

TORCHE Combining thrashing riffs with sparkling guitar toplines, these Florida metallurgists’ fifth album, “Admission,” is a marvelous late-summer listen, all sweaty urgency balanced out by moments of starlit beauty. Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m. $16. Great Scott, Allston. 617-566-0914, www.greatscottboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

LORI MCKENNA/HAILEY WHITTERS Lori McKenna is marking the 15th anniversary of “Bittertown,” a record she says changed her life, by playing it in its entirety on her current tour. Opener Hailey Whitters is now what McKenna was then, hoping her upcoming sophomore release, “The Dream,” will be her difference-maker. Aug. 3, 8 p.m. $49-$59. Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington.800-657-8774, www.caryhalllexington.com

LONE PIñON Lone Piñon, the duo of Noah Martinez and Jordan Wax, are engaged in an act of historical preservation; they use a multitude of instruments — guitar, fiddle, bajo quinto, accordion, quinta huapanguera, mandolin — to bring to life what they call “roots music desde el Norte,” the traditional string music of New Mexico. July 30, 8 p.m. $18. Club Passim, Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

THE BROTHER BROTHERS The Brother Brothers aren’t actually named “Brother”; brothers Adam and David sport the surname Moss, and they’re identical twins (wouldn’t that make them “the Twin Twins”?). Whatever the name, there are plenty of sibling harmonies to be found in their murmuring folk music. July 31, 7 p.m. $15. The Burren, Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

6th ANNUAL CAMBRIDGE JAZZ FESTIVAL This year’s musical celebration features the bands of saxophonist Elan Trotman, singer Carla Cook, pianist Yoko Miwa, Latin percussionist Eguie Castrillo, and drummer Ron Savage. July 28, noon-6 p.m. Free. Danehy Park, Cambridge. 617-945-8052, www.cambridgejazzfestival.org

TINSLEY ELLIS Atlanta native Ellis, a pyrotechnic guitarist and accomplished singer-songwriter, melds galvanic British blues-rock with the earthy sounds of his native South, from the blues of B.B. King to Stax/Volt Memphis soul to James Brown funk. July 29, 8 p.m. $18-$30. City Winery, 1 Canal St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

BILL FRISELL SOLO Born in Baltimore and raised in Colorado, eclectic electric guitarist Frisell is adept at the full range of Americana and ranks among today’s most prominent players of any instrument, incorporating blues, country, folk, and rock influences into his improvisational jazz framework. Aug. 2, 7:30 and 10 p.m. $33-$38. Regattabar, Cambridge. 617-395-7757, www.regattabarjazz.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

TANGLEWOOD This week at Tanglewood: At Ozawa Hall, pianist Paul Lewis presents a solo recital (July 30); baritone Thomas Hampson, pianist Lara Downes, and the Beyond Liberty Players open “a diary of the American experience” in song (July 31); Antonio Pappano conducts the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America with special guest mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard (Aug. 1). In the Shed, Ken-David Masur conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in an all-Czech program featuring violinist Joshua Bell (Aug. 2); Dima Slobodeniouk conducts Rachmaninoff and Sibelius with pianist Yefim Bronfman (Aug. 3); Asher Fisch’s afternoon on the podium includes the American premiere of Avner Dorman’s Double Concerto for violin, cello, and orchestra, a BSO co-commission featuring the married duo of violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth (Aug. 4). Lenox. 888-266-1200,www.tanglewood.org

LORELEI ENSEMBLE The Boston-based women’s vocal ensemble launches out of this world with an evening of music inspired by NASA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. The musical agenda includes new pieces by MIT faculty composers Elena Ruehr and John Harbison; the program also features an update on the status of the TESS mission as it scans the sky for undiscovered planets. J uly 30, 8 p.m. Kresge Auditorium, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge. Free, tickets required. www.loreleiensemble.com

BOSTON LANDMARKS ORCHESTRA “Deep River” explores race relations in America as illustrated in music. The program includes arrangements of spirituals by Michael Tippett and Margaret Bonds, a selection from Fred Onovwerosuoke’s Coro Allegro-commissioned cantata “A Triptych of American Voices: A Cantata of the People,” and a concert version of Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein’s “Show Boat.” Featuring the One City Choir, led for the first time by versatile choirmaster David Coleman. July 31, 7 p.m. Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River Esplanade. Rain date Aug. 1. Free, no tickets required. www.landmarksorchestra.org

ZO ë MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

GREATER GOOD A world premiere of Kirsten Greenidge’s absorbing cautionary tale about the ways the best interests of students can fall victim to the machinations and infighting of those who should have those interests at heart, but don’t. In our perilous current national moment, Greenidge’s play also carries a broader message about the vitality and vulnerability of our political system and the forces working against, or indifferent to, the greater good, i.e., democracy itself. Directed by Steven Bogart. Through Aug. 17. Company One Theatre in collaboration with American Repertory Theater. At Commonwealth School. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org

DEAR EVAN HANSEN This emotionally potent, Tony-winning musical feels both of-our-moment and built to last. Ben Levi Ross delivers a sharply drawn portrait of the title character, a lonely teenager whose life spirals out of control when he is drawn into an act of deception that goes viral on social media. What “Dear Evan Hansen’’ gets right about teenagers is not just their immersion in screen culture but their need to matter, to be seen — not virtually, but in real life. Directed by Michael Greif, with a book by Steven Levenson and songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Through Aug. 4. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. 800-982-2787, www.broadwayinboston.com

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Though it’s clearly geared toward young audiences, even those who fall outside that demographic are likely to find much to enjoy in this raucous, outlandish, go-for-broke adaptation of the first novel in Rick Riordan’s popular fantasy-adventure series. It’s kind of a blast, sweeping you up in its barely controlled mayhem as a contemporary high schooler is thrust into the danger-filled world of Greek mythology. No sooner has Percy learned that he is the son of Poseidon and thus a demigod than he’s tasked with a daunting mission: Retrieve Zeus’s stolen lightning bolt from Hades, or an epic war will erupt among the gods. Through July 28. Directed by Stephen Brackett. Huntington Theatre Company. At Huntington Avenue Theatre. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

THE DAY Dancer/choreographers Lucinda Childs and Wendy Whelan have collaborated with the world-renowned cellist Maya Beiser for a major new creative effort described as an exploration of “life’s journey and resilience through the shared language of music and dance.” Beiser plays live for this world-premiere presentation. July 31-Aug. 4. $55-$65. Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Becket. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org

BATES DANCE FESTIVAL The final weekend of this bustling little Maine festival is packed. Highlights include the New England premiere of nora chipaumire’s “100% POP” and Joanna Kotze’s multimedia “What will we be like when we get there,” which examines the social/political environment following the 2016 election. Aug. 1-3. $12-$25. Bates College, Lewiston, Maine. 207-786-6381, www.batesdancefestival.org

RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE Popping, locking, waacking . . . pretty much anything goes as the House of Blues hosts the Boston debut of this street-dance competition. It brings together 16 dancers from across the Northeast for a freestyle event and a chance to qualify for national and international competitions. Aug. 2. $14. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

FRANCO FONTANA: TRUE COLOR The 85-year-old Italian master of color photography composes spare, nearly abstract landscapes that hinge on composition, line, form, and color. Cities flatten into interleaving planes with crisp lines and sun-struck hues in these summery shots, and yellow and green hills unfurl beneath skies soaking in blue. Through Aug. 16. Robert Klein Gallery, 38 Newbury St. 617-267-7997, www.robertkleingallery.com

WHILE IT LASTS Sculptor CW Roelle and printmaker Ellen Shattuck Pierce both have young sons. In these works they contend with juggling parenting, artistic work, and life’s other demands. Roelle’s exacting wire sculptures illustrate summertime fun with the kids, and Pierce’s fantastical prints explode ideals of domesticity. Through Sept. 20. 13Forest Gallery, 167A Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. 781-641-3333, www.13forest.com

MARY ROETTGER The ceramicist and teacher died at 60 in 2017. This exhibition spans her career, beginning with early functional objects. Roettger was entranced by patterns, order, and the mathematics behind nature’s unfolding. She expressed that fascination in works based on helixes and the Fibonacci sequence. Through Aug. 23. Gallery 224, Ceramics Program, Office of the Arts, Harvard University, 224 Western Ave., Allston. 617-495-8680, ofa.fas.harvard.edu/ceramics/gallery224/maryroettger

CATE McQUAID

Museums

IDA O’KEEFFE: ESCAPING GEORGIA’S SHADOW Georgia O’Keeffe had a show almost every year during her time in New York, helping her climb ever higher in the public consciousness as the grand dame of American Modern painting. Not so younger sister Ida, whose own paintings were equally bold but much less known. Some point to sibling rivalry: Georgia’s husband, the artist and gallerist Alfred Stieglitz, was said to have taken a more than familial interest in his gregarious sister-in-law, the opposite of taciturn Georgia. But finally, Ida gets her due in this exhibition, where we can all judge for ourselves. Through Oct. 6. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458 2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURAL: JACKSON POLLOCK | KATHARINA GROSSE “Mural” (1943) is Pollock’s largest-ever work, at 8 feet by 20 feet, and a departure point for an artist emerging from Surrealist representation and into pure abstraction. Alongside him, contemporary German artist Grosse boldly more than doubles his scale in a piece commissioned for just this moment, challenging hierarchy, hegemony, and what we think we know about the canon of abstraction all at once. Through Feb. 23. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

IN THE VANGUARD: HAYSTACK MOUNTAIN SCHOOL OF CRAFTS, 1950-1969 What does Utopia look like? If you were an art student in 1950, it might well have looked like the woodsy campus at Haystack, whose cross-pollinated creative environment welcomed any and all into its inclusive mix. Haystack, unlike its peers of the era, persists; this show looks at the foundation on which it built its lasting ideal. Through Sept. 8. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

KHALID RAHMAAN It’s tough being black and Muslim, says Rahmaan. He says commenters on some of his YouTube clips have told him to “go back to where you came from,” which he finds confusing. “Is this person racist, Islamophobic, or one of those people who really hates Brooklyn?” July 29, 8:30 p.m. Free. CitySide, 1960 Beacon St., Brighton. 617-566-1002, www.citysidebar.com

DAN PERLMAN The comedian/writer/filmmaker questions the motives of men who say they like woman “naturally pretty,” without any makeup. “That’s really, like, the highest standard,” he says. “Look, I’m a simple dude. All I’m asking for is genetic perfection.” Aug. 2, 7 p.m. $10-$15. Great Scott, 1222 Commonwealth Ave., Allston. 617-566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com

LENNY CLARKE, JACKIE ‘THE JOKE MAN’ MARTLING, AND CHRISTINE HURLEY A great bill of headliners with locals Clarke and Hurley, and former Howard Stern sidekick Martling returning to the Boston area. Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m. and Aug. 3 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $27.50. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.gigglescomedy.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

ART ON THE SPOT Everyone is welcome to The Street, a one stop destination for shops, eateries, entertainment, and culture in Chestnut Hill, for Art on the Spot. Gather on the green for face-painting, balloon animals, and much more. This kid-friendly event is sure to make your Tuesday a bit brighter. July 30, 2-4 p.m., Free. The Street Chestnut Hill, 33 Boylston St., Newton.eventbrite.com

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HARRY The Newton Public Library celebrates fictional literary icon Harry Potter’s birthday with a party that will include crafts, house sorting, photography, relays, and trivia. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Harry Potter character. July 31, 2-4 p.m., Free. Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St., Newton. eventbrite.com

STORYTIME SATURDAY Local author Gisela Hernandez-Skayne visits the Silver Unicorn Bookstore for a bilingual children’s story event. She’ll be teaching young readers the alphabet in Spanish with her book “Aventuras con el Abecedario,” which translates to “Adventures With the Alphabet.” Each letter in this book features a story in Spanish and an illustration, and alliteration is used as a learning device. Aug. 3, 11 a.m., Free. The Silver Unicorn Bookstore, 12 Spruce St., Acton. eventbrite.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Aug. 10 Molly Burch at Great Scott axs.com

Aug. 13 John Fogerty at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion livenation.com

Aug. 14 Mutual Benefit at Great Scott axs.com

Aug. 17 The Jonas Brothers at TD Garden tdgarden.com

Aug. 24 Joey Bada$$ at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion livenation.com

Aug. 27 Slipknot at Xfinity Center livenation.com

Aug. 27 Flying Lotus at House of Blues livenation.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO