Dave Malloy will star in his own ‘Moby-Dick’ musical at the ART

The full cast for “Moby-Dick’’ — including the performers who will portray such figures as Captain Ahab, Ishmael, Queequeg, and Starbuck — will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the ART.

Perhaps heeding the adage that if you want a job done right, do it yourself, composer-lyricist-actor Dave Malloy will star as Herman Melville in his musical adaptation of Melville’s “Moby-Dick,’’ slated to premiere at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater in December.

Dave Malloy adapted and will star in a “Moby-Dick” musical. Rachel Chavkin will direct the production, slated to premiere at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater in December.

Malloy, who wrote the music, lyrics, and book for “Moby-Dick,’’ has some notable experience adapting massive 19th-century novels: His “Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812,’’ presented at the ART in 2015, was a musical adaptation of a section of Tolstoy’s “War and Peace.’’ For “Moby-Dick,’’ Malloy will reteam with “Natasha, Pierre’’ director Rachel Chavkin, who helped develop the new musical (and who recently won a Tony Award for “Hadestown’’).

Advertisement

It won’t be Malloy’s first time performing on an ART stage: Back in 2011 he played a woebegone fellow agonizing over whether he should call his ex in a music-theater piece he co-created, titled “Three Pianos.’’ Structured around “Winterreise,’’ Franz Schubert’s musical settings of poems by Wilhelm Müller, “Three Pianos’’ was also directed by Chavkin.

Don Aucoin can be reached at aucoin@globe.com.