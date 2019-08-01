In Focus: Werner Herzog offers up a desert diptych

As Herzog has gleefully admitted on various occasions, the quote is a complete fabrication. It is an example of what he calls “ecstatic truth,” which he describes in the fifth principle of his so-called “Minnesota Declaration” as something “mysterious and elusive, [that] can be reached only through fabrication and imagination and stylization.” This counter-factual concept might sound like a certain president’s ghost-written notion of “truthful hyperbole,” except that Herzog’s intention is not to deceive and conceal but to reveal and illuminate.

Werner Herzog’s documentary “Lessons of Darkness” (1992) opens with an orotund statement attributed to the French philosopher Blaise Pascal. It reads: “The collapse of the stellar universe will end like creation: in grandiose splendor.”

“Lessons of Darkness” is one of several documentaries in the Criterion Channel’s retrospective series “Directed by Werner Herzog”. Another is “Fata Morgana” (1971) — the title refers to a kind of desert mirage — and the two together epitomize Herzog’s approach to documentaries and to filmmaking in general.

As is the case with “Burden of Dreams” (1982), Les Blank’s documentary about the traumatic production of Herzog’s 1982 feature, “Fitzcarraldo,” a film about the making of “Fata Morgana” might have been as ecstatic as the film itself. Shooting from the roof of a Volkswagen minibus driving through dangerous desert regions in Africa, Herzog and his crew escaped several near-catastrophes. In Cameroon the police mistook Herzog’s cinematographer for an escaped mercenary facing a death sentence. The whole crew was tossed into a crowded prison cell and beaten. Herzog also contracted bilharzia, a nasty parasite. Or so he tells it.

Originally intended as a kind of sci-fi pastiche about aliens trying to comprehend blighted human reality, “Fata Morgana” instead takes shape as a three-part variation on the Book of Genesis. In part one, “Creation,” eldritch images of desert habitations and the relics of old battles and colonial exploitation pass by the camera, punctuated by close-ups of picturesque, desiccated animal carcasses. Lofty music by Handel and Mozart plays on the soundtrack as famed German film historian Lotte Eisner recites passages from the “Popul Vuh,” the Mayan myth of creation.

More people appear in part two, “Paradise,” including a blind man in a cave led by a woman with a portable radio, a local boy dragging a dejected desert fox through the sand by a rope around its neck, a German scientist describing his years-long study of the monitor lizard (a squirming specimen of which he holds before the camera), and a woman teaching a group of children to say in German, “The Blitzkrieg is insanity.” A male narrator utters such pseudo-Nietzschean epigrams as “In Paradise, ruins mean happiness” while Leonard Cohen songs play with jarring inappropriateness.

In part three, “The Golden Age,” all pretenses of conventional meaning are dropped, as a bizarre musical duo — a man wearing welding goggles singing and playing drums, and a stout, earnest woman hammering on a piano — perform an incomprehensible number on a tacky, tiny, claustrophobic stage. A man in a diving suit explains the anatomy of the sea turtle he is holding. The epigrams have deteriorated into such random mumbo jumbo as “Unforgettable, however, remains a jump from the lighthouse” or “It is difficult not to encounter a camel by the wayside” or “War is declared dead by peace; nothing is as real as the sand.” The image of the fata morgana, a dervish-like blurry object whirling on the horizon at the beginning of the film and intermittently seen throughout, returns in the end, a magical visitation which, like cinema itself, proves to be a mere trick of the light.

In “Lessons of Darkness,” Herzog revisits a similar desert landscape, this time in Kuwait shortly after the First Gulf War , where wrecked vehicles line the highway and burning oil wells set aflame by retreating Iraqi troops fill the sky with fire and smoke. In a brisk 13-part cinematic suite he reprises the alien visitor device rejected for “Fata Morgana” and narrates from the point of view of a visitor from another planet curious about and bewildered by scenes of sublime devastation on this strange world.

Herzog drops this pose of extraterrestrial aloofness, which he later affects in the pseudo-documentary “The Wild Blue Yonder” (2005) when he touches on genuine wickedness, as in a silent pan over a table full of torture devices ranging from a power drill to a toaster and the garbled testimony of a woman incapable of intelligible speech after watching her son murdered before her eyes. But the device returns as he supposedly misidentifies the goggled figures in fire resistant suits who battle the flames as those responsible for the catastrophe. When they ignite an oil well as a tactic to quell the inferno, he interprets their actions as attempts to perpetuate the disaster.

“Has life without fire become unbearable for them?” he asks. In the 30 years of savage conflict since the First Gulf War, the possibility of life without fire and fury grows increasingly remote.

