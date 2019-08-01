‘Hobbs and Shaw,’ ‘Gertrude and Claudius,’ and all that (Newport) jazz

It’s the home stretch of summer, and while I understand with this heat you’d probably rather be home, stretching, there’s still plenty of reason to leave your air-conditioning behind (and report directly to better, fancier, air conditioning at one of the fine venues listed below). This week we’ve got one high-octane buddy flick, two new plays, three legendary comics, “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and a whole bunch of dead bodies. (I have a perfectly reasonable explanation for that last one, officer.)

Want the Globe’s top picks for what to see and do each weekend e-mailed straight to you? Sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

Advertisement

On with the show(s)!

ACTION PACK: I think I’ve seen all of the “Fast and Furious” movies. Granted, they were all on the back of someone else’s seat while I was flying somewhere, but they do look like a lot of fun! (They also seem really loud. Are they? I’m guessing so.) In any case, if you’re one of my fellow passengers who doesn’t miss an opportunity to tap into this constantly crashing and burning yet impossible to destroy franchise, Globe film critic Ty Burr gives its latest buddy-flick offshoot “Hobbs and Shaw” three stars, calling it “fine summer meathead entertainment” and “a brainless bone-cruncher with clever players, a decent script, and enough demolition derby mayhem to satisfy the yahoo lurking within the most civilized of moviegoers.” Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham return to very large, sweaty, shirt-stretching form, and I think I just now figured out why I was cool watching those movies on mute. Now screening.

SO MANY QUESTIONS: Elsewhere at the movies, Globe critic Mark Feeney gives three stars to Avi Belkin’s “smart, dynamic” new documentary, “Mike Wallace Is Here,” which “shares its subject’s slam-bang style” in reporting the story of the legendary television journalist (who “started out as an actor, game-show host, and pitchman”), in part by letting an “exhilarating” and canny selection of his hundreds of interviews from his 40 years on “60 Minutes” tell the tale for him. Content warning: “thematic material, some violent images, language, and so much smoking each ticket should come with a nicotine patch.” Now screening.

Advertisement

JAZZ ODYSSEY: I really don’t have to do some big song and dance to sell this year’s Newport Jazz Festival (running Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, R.I.) because the lineup is singularly bonkers, bringing Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Corinne Bailey Rae, Dianne Reeves, Tank and the Bangas, Buika, Cecile McLorin Salvant, the Bad Plus, Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game, and so many more innovators and legends to one stage (technically four, but I was going for effect there). Friday night’s performance from “Late Show” bandleader Jon Batiste (and friends) at the International Tennis Hall of Fame is sold out, but tickets remain for individual day passes. (Of course, if you want to get really Mentos-commercial about it and potentially park Kamasi Washington’s car, the fest is hiring part-time parkers (which is also the name of my new trio, now booking festival dates for 2020 ahem ahem). Full lineup and tickets here.

FAMILY AFFAIR: To die, to sleep, or to drive to Pittsfield for Barrington Stage’s presentation of Mark St. Germain’s new adaptation of “Gertrude and Claudius,” John Updike’s 2000 prequel to Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”? (That was a rhetorical question, by the way. It closes Saturday and you should go.) Globe theater critic Don Aucoin gently cautions that the play “takes a while to find its footing,” but once it does, Julianne Boyd’s “taut direction” and some “exquisitely controlled” performances combine for a play that does “an admirable job illuminating the complexity, tangled motives, and poignant journey” of Ham’s chronically shadowy mom. Find tickets here.

Advertisement

TRIGGER WARNING: While you’re out West (and if you were ever a “Malcolm in the Middle” fan), check out the world premiere of “Tell Me I'm Not Crazy” at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Sharyn Rothstein’s latest comedy (a festival commission) stars the wonderful Jane Kaczmarek as the mother of a household that gains an unexpected new family member when her retiree husband (Mark Blum) brings home a gun. Three final performances remain on Friday and Saturday. Grab tickets here (and for the love of God leave that thing at home).

“The Hull” is among the works in “Hyman Bloom: Matters of Life and Death” at the MFA. (© Stella Bloom Trust Courtesy, Museum of Fine Arts, BostonMuseum of Fine Arts, Boston)

ABRA CADAVERS: Globe art critic Murray Whyte recommends taking in the Museum of Fine Arts’ new survey, “Hyman Bloom: Matters of Life and Death” — just maybe not immediately before or after a meal. It’s a “dark paean to the limelight-shunning late Boston painter at apogee” and a “sharply honed display” of his best work — which, you oughta know before going in, “literally [take] apart the human form in virtuosic figure studies.” “His dark torrents of charcoal evoke Goya,” Whyte writes, “his eviscerated bodies, the anatomical studies of Da Vinci and Michelangelo, and Rembrandt’s vivid dissection paintings,” and his most striking works see “in death, possibility.” (Plus some surprisingly pretty colors.) It’s up through Feb. 23; find more info here.

Advertisement

METAL DETECTOR: Speaking of getting turned inside out, I’m not sure if you’re familiar with Torche, but if you enjoy metal that works its way into the smartest part of your brain before detonating, you should get on board with these young heroes of the genre, pronto. Globe contributor Maura Johnston calls the Florida four-piece’s latest album, “Admission,” a “marvelous late-summer listen, all sweaty urgency balanced out by moments of starlit beauty.” On Saturday, they come rolling in like a Miami thunderstorm to Great Scott in Allston along with Wear Your Wounds and Chrome Over Brass. Grab tickets here.

‘BITTER’ SUITE: Grammy-winning Stoughton singer-songwriter Lori McKenna is back on the road, this time to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her landmark album “Bittertown,” which, in her words, “in more ways than one brought me to my second home, Nashville.” She’ll be playing the album in its entirety when she comes to Cary Memorial Hall in Lexington on Saturday. And as Globe contributor Stuart Munro points out, “opener Hailey Whitters is now what McKenna was then, hoping her upcoming sophomore release, ‘The Dream,’ will be her difference-maker.” Find tickets here.

TRIPLE DECKER: If what you need this weekend is a good laugh, you can either join me at spin class or head to Giggles (which already sounds more promising) below the leaning tower of pizza at Prince’s in Saugus for a two-night stand with a legendary local threesome, and wow I really did not mean for that to sound so seedy. Join Lenny Clarke, Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling, and the sensational Christine Hurley for a night of old-school gutbusters (plus pizza) (maybe bring Tums). That’s Friday and Saturday night at Giggles; grab tickets here.

Advertisement

TANGLED UP: And lastly from the outside world, it’s another busy week at Tanglewood, with Ken David Masur leading an all-Czech program with violinist Joshua Bell on Friday; Asher Fisch leading the BSO-commissioned American premiere of Avner Dorman’s Double Concerto for violin, cello, and orchestra on Saturday; and Dima Slobodeniouk conducting Rachmaninoff and Sibelius with pianist Yefim Bronfman on Sunday. Find more info and tickets here.

Chance the Rapper recently released “The Big Day.” (AFP/Getty Images/file)

OR STAY IN: Y’all can have the literal heat, I’ll be enjoying the proverbial stuff in the form of a new album from Chance the Rapper, which, to some ears, bears the sound of a happily married man (which I always thought was snoring).

Speaking of marriage, there’s also the freshly-arrived Hulu reboot of the 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral. The Mindy Kaling-produced 10-episode series will, according to Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, “diversify the story from the Hugh Grant movie, and it stars Nathalie Emmanuel (‘Game of Thrones’), Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Brandon Mychal Smith.” It’ll also give me a chance to finish the giant bag of Doritos I got on sale.

And for those unafraid of drugs and genitals flying around everywhere, the Euphoria season finale comes to HBO on Sunday night at 10 p.m. “You have to enter the world of ‘Euphoria’ expecting to be disturbed and provoked,” writes Gilbert. “It’s heated up, it’s blunt, it’s lurid — but artfully so.”

And that, august Weekenders (in the other sense), is all I’ve got in the cooler this weekend. Stay hydrated, and whatever you do this weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday.

See you next week!

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.