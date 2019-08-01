Jeff Daniels to star in Showtime’s ‘Rust’

Jeff Daniels is coming back to TV, after his stage work as Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” After “The Newsroom,” “Godless,” and “The Looming Tower,” he wants more.

The actor, who won Emmys for “The Newsroom” and “Godless,” will star in “Rust.” Showtime has given the project, based on the novel “American Rust” by Philipp Meyer, a straight-to-series order after USA let go of it. In the family drama, Daniels will play a compromised police chief in southwest Pennsylvania.