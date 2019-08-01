Marianne Williamson and the viral vote

Instead, I’m seeing what happens when y’all watch the debates yourself, chew them up into little bits, and spit those bits onto Twitter. I’m waiting for the social media meteor shower of zingers, mic drops, facepalms, fails, and “winners” and “losers” as determined by the aforementioned garbage metrics.

I mean, I will watch them. Eventually. I’m a responsible citizen and whatnot, enjoy information, etc. I’m just not going to watch with y’all.

I’m trying out this thing — partially in preservation of my sanity, partially in protest against the pro wrestling match that is cable news political coverage, and partly because I still have so much “Big Brother” to catch up on — where I’m not watching the debates.

I’m doing this because I have zero convictions in the efficacy of our “Hollywood Squares” approach to presidential debates, countered by deep, terrifying convictions that no matter who the candidates are, and no matter what the candidates say or do, and no matter how clearly they do and say it, what will ultimately matter in the selection of the next (oh please let there be a next) leader of the free world will be which campaign won the Internet.

Does that sound wrong? It is! But that doesn’t make it not true.

If the last election is any indication, what will more than certainly steer the course of our collective future as Americans, what will define the dimensions of our culture, what will push our democracy back into the ring for another round of beatings won’t be the force of some singular political vision, or the momentum of hope. It’ll be whose memes are dankest.

Which may be why I’m having Marianne Williamson nightmares. She’s far and away the most meme-able Democrat since Bernie Sanders started one-upping Hillary’s “Harry Potter chops.” And over the last couple months, we’ve seen her precipitous ascent to the national stage atop a wave of memes and media desperate to find an unfunny clown on the left to balance out the one on the right. (Not to mention a political platform that amounts to “Live, Love, Laugh,” but policy-shmolicy.)

The sheer meme-ability of the author, self-help guru, and one-time proponent of treating the AIDS virus the way you’d treat “Angels in Darth (Vader) Suits” (not joking, wish I were) arises from a combination of the utterly bizarre and ostensibly orb-inspired rhetorical war she’s waged against “dark psychic forces” and the confounding fact that she’s probably not wrong about any of it. (After all, we do live in a time of weird, scary, dark truths, with shadowy figures pulling the levers of power; so maybe it makes sense that we want to draft a character from “Twin Peaks.”)

But the effect of that meme-ability is that a (shudder) “candidate” like Williamson begins to be covered by the media less as a weird Internet phenomenon (like, say, sealing yourself in a trash bag, vacuuming all of the air out, and posting video of the results), and more as a Thing That People Want to Watch and Hear Say Stuff. (And should you require a reminder of what happens when you elect the one who says the craziest stuff, I invite you to turn to pretty much any other page of this newspaper.)

And much as the Republican race of 2016 slowly contorted itself to run on Donald Trump’s twisted terms, one has to wonder if the surge of energy behind Williamson’s ascent will make her a center of gravity in the constellation of Democratic candidates, and register as a negative disturbance in the party’s chakra and oh my God I’m starting to sound like Marianne Williamson. See? This is dangerous stuff.

How should the other campaigns follow suit and court the viral vote in an attention economy that feels like a dollar store? Elizabeth Warren’s plans for everything don’t make the most lethal tweets. The tape loop of Bernie Sanders’s message remains unchanged but for some additional crackle. Cory Booker’s eagerness to jump in with zings that don’t land reminds me of my first 100 attempts at double-dutch. I’m not even sure Joe Biden has a phone.

We’ve got a little over a year left before this race resolves (look at that optimism!), and though it’s early on still, I do have deep concerns about an electorate of clickers seemingly more eager to virtually filter themselves into old age than make any actual plans to reach it.

None of this is to suggest I’m sitting around afraid of Williamson becoming president. This is the part I was afraid of and we’re already here: A point where the most portable, clickable, shareable, laughable, gaspable, and emoji-inspiring lines, quips, and gaffes are what define the discourse — and worse, a point when politicians (whatever that word means now) work that system as hard as they can.

Asked by a reporter after Wednesday night’s Democratic demolition derby/debate if she thought she had performed well, Williamson’s response either revealed how savvy she is, or how dumb the rest of us are: “I don't know yet. I mean, I’ll tell you when, you know, later when I see the memes.”

OK, maybe both.

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.