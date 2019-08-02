Series to be based on Bowie film ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’

Imagine having to cast an actor to take on a role originated by David Bowie. Bowie’s 1976 sci-fi movie “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” based on Walter Tevis’s 1962 novel about a humanoid alien who becomes a tech mogul, is going to be rebooted as a TV series.

The show, which will be written by Alex Kurtzman (“Star Trek: Discovery”) and Jenny Lumet (“Rachel Getting Married”), will be available on CBS All Access. No one has been cast yet, and Kurtzman told Entertainment Weekly that they’re not looking for an actor who’ll replicate Bowie’s performance. “What we don’t want to do is chase the amazing unicorn of David Bowie,” he said.