Hootie & the Blowfish show why ‘Cracked’ still shines in rear view

MANSFIELD — It’s been 25 years since “Cracked Rear View,” the debut by South Carolinians Hootie & the Blowfish, sold boatloads of copies and turned the band’s name into a go-to signifier for the 1990s. That album, which has sold 21 million copies since its July 1994 release, shines especially brightly today not only because of its eye-popping sales numbers; singles like the rousing “Hold My Hand,” the grunge-tinged “Time,” and the wide-eyed “Only Wanna Be With You” cannily blend Americana’s melodicism and fiddling and alt-rock’s jittery yet potent riffing with sometimes-silly humor and, most crucially, frontman Darius Rucker’s warm, raspy baritone, which has become a country-radio staple in recent years.

The band’s current tour, its first in over a decade, is a celebration of “Cracked” turning 25 and at times, Saturday night’s show at the Xfinity Center with its feel-good vibes and friendly camaraderie, felt like a time-warp back to the ’90s, or at least the moment when powerpop-leaning alt-rock crossover hits and diamond-settling albums were the norm. Adding to that feeling: a cover of R.E.M.’s jangly 1991 hit “Losing My Religion,” which Rucker introduced by shouting out touring member Peter Holsapple, who’d played on the track’s studio version. Rucker noted that R.E.M., which blazed the trail connecting college rock and Southern rock during the ’80s, was one of his band’s biggest inspirations, and the rest of the night’s covers — which made up about half of the fast-paced set — similarly illuminated the band’s musical origins.