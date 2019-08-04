Hootie & the Blowfish show why ‘Cracked’ still shines in rear view
MANSFIELD — It’s been 25 years since “Cracked Rear View,” the debut by South Carolinians Hootie & the Blowfish, sold boatloads of copies and turned the band’s name into a go-to signifier for the 1990s. That album, which has sold 21 million copies since its July 1994 release, shines especially brightly today not only because of its eye-popping sales numbers; singles like the rousing “Hold My Hand,” the grunge-tinged “Time,” and the wide-eyed “Only Wanna Be With You” cannily blend Americana’s melodicism and fiddling and alt-rock’s jittery yet potent riffing with sometimes-silly humor and, most crucially, frontman Darius Rucker’s warm, raspy baritone, which has become a country-radio staple in recent years.
The band’s current tour, its first in over a decade, is a celebration of “Cracked” turning 25 and at times, Saturday night’s show at the Xfinity Center with its feel-good vibes and friendly camaraderie, felt like a time-warp back to the ’90s, or at least the moment when powerpop-leaning alt-rock crossover hits and diamond-settling albums were the norm. Adding to that feeling: a cover of R.E.M.’s jangly 1991 hit “Losing My Religion,” which Rucker introduced by shouting out touring member Peter Holsapple, who’d played on the track’s studio version. Rucker noted that R.E.M., which blazed the trail connecting college rock and Southern rock during the ’80s, was one of his band’s biggest inspirations, and the rest of the night’s covers — which made up about half of the fast-paced set — similarly illuminated the band’s musical origins.
“I Go Blind,” originally recorded by Canadian college rockers 54-40 in the ’80s, showcased Hootie’s timing and knack for pop hooks; “I Hope I Don’t Fall in Love With You,” a 1973 Tom Waits cut, showed off Rucker’s emotional range; “Wagon Wheel,” a track by string band revivalists Old Crow Medicine Show that Rucker took to the top of the country charts in 2013, put the spotlight on their Nashville influences. Snippets of tracks by hip-hop pioneers Public Enemy and Digital Underground called back to the anything-goes vibe of the ’90s alt insurgency, while a brief yet stirring rendition of the hymn “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” nodded to the way so much American music runs through the church. (Hootie’s birthplace of Columbia, S.C., was shouted out by backdrops featuring University of South Carolina paraphernalia and a rain-drenched Waffle House, as well as some good-natured ribbing from Rucker toward audience members in Clemson and University of North Carolina gear.)
Canadian brainiacs Barenaked Ladies, who opened the show with an energetic set that included their hits like the fast-talking “One Week” and the dreamy “If I Had a Million Dollars” as well as quick run-throughs of current chart-toppers like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Panic! at the Disco’s “High Hopes,” returned for the main set closer, a lusty run-through of Joe Cocker’s “With a Little Help From My Friends” revamp that featured Rucker and Ladies leader Ed Robertson at full force. It was a nod to the Beatles, whose visions of pop defined so much of what’s come after, that doubled as a sweet shout-out to the longstanding relationship between Hootie & the Blowfish’s core four members — as well as the crowd who made this tour one of summer 2019’s hottest tickets.
