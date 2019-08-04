The week in TV: Back to ‘90210,’ Woodstock past and present, and two-sentence horror stories

Fifty years ago, from Aug. 15-18, peace and love carried the days of Woodstock. They were stardust, they were golden, as Joni Mitchell put it, and they managed to get themselves back to the garden without much trouble, not long after we first set foot on the moon.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at what’s ahead on television, appears at the beginning of each week on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Aug. 5-11.

The New York State Thruway was closed, man.

That concert will be in the media spotlight over the next week or two, beginning Tuesday night at 9 with PBS’s “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation.” The film, which was directed by Barak Goodman and premiered to mostly positive reviews at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, focuses on the people involved — from the locals of Bethel, N.Y., to the producers and staff running the festival. If you’re only interested in the music, Michael Wadleigh’s 1970 documentary “Woodstock” remains a must-see classic.

Cut to: Now. It’s the era of the Fyre Fest, and the efforts to put together Woodstock 50 failed miserably. Last week, the concert, created by original Woodstock producer Michael Lang, was officially canceled after what Lang called “a series of unforeseen setbacks.” He primarily blamed the Japanese-based advertising company he’d partnered with.

Yup. The innocence that thrived at the original Woodstock left the rock ’n’ roll building long ago. “Don’t it always seem to go/You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone?”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. We’re in peak reboot these days, which is why “BH90210” is of interest to me. Rather than simply giving “Beverly Hills 90210” another go (that’s already been done, actually), this new series takes a meta approach. Original cast members Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling play versions of themselves (think “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) dealing with launching a reboot of the 1990s TV series. Among other things, it will be interesting to see how they handle the absence of the late Luke Perry. “BH90210” premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Fox.

2. It’s so much fun hating the Roy family. They are the worst of the one percent, and their world is a virtue-free zone. The media mogul Logan Roy and his family have no redeeming qualities, except that they are riveting and, at times, hilarious. HBO’s “Succession” returns for a second season on Sunday at 9 p.m., on the heels of five Emmy nominations, including one for best drama.

3. I get frustrated with Netflix’s “GLOW,” as it tends to stay on the surface of the lives of its characters. Binge-ability is too high on its list of priorities. But still, it is a lot of fun, and I never miss an episode. About the creation of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 1980s, the show returns Friday for season three with the gang doing a residency in Las Vegas. Geena Davis guest stars.

“Love Island” hasn’t been the hit that CBS had expected. (CBS)

4. Ha ha, CBS, your stupid dumb “Love Island” about running around in bathing suits and coupling up for love and money but mostly money, has been a big old ratings loser. Whoops — I let my child out for a moment. CBS’s summer experiment “Love Island,” which has aired five nights a week, didn’t quite catch on, with ratings that never exceeded the mid-2 millions. It finishes up on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

5. Forget about “House,” featuring the cranky, obsessive doctor who’d do anything and everything to diagnose cases. A new nonfiction series called “Chasing the Cure” is going to try to diagnose and possibly even cure diseases with the help of a panel of experts as well as viewers at home. The crowdsourcing show, which will be hosted by Ann Curry, premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. on both TNT and TBS.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Kleptocrats”

A documentary about the scandal surrounding Malaysian wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Starz, Monday, 9 p.m.

“Teen Choice 2019”

The kids pick their favorite movies, TV, and music, with “Avengers: Endgame” going in with nine nominations. Fox, Sunday, 8 p.m.

“Bulletproof”

A cop drama about two best friends chasing down criminals in London. The CW, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“Hypnotize Me”

Taye Diggs hosts this game show in which contestants perform tasks after being hypnotized. The CW, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

TWO SENTENCES FROM HELL

The CW has a new anthology series inspired by the viral fan fiction of two-sentence horror stories. Each episode of “Two Sentence Horror Stories” will include a scary story based on technological, environmental, and social issues. Executive produced by Vera Miao, the series is eight half-hour episodes, beginning Thursday at 9 p.m.

Here are some of the two-sentence horror stories I found online:

• I begin tucking him into bed and he tells me, “Daddy check for monsters under my bed.” I look underneath for his amusement and see him, another him, under the bed, staring back at me quivering and whispering, “Daddy there’s somebody on my bed.”

• I can’t move, breathe, speak or hear and it’s so dark all the time. If I knew it would be this lonely, I would have been cremated instead.

• There was a picture in my phone of me sleeping. I live alone.

• I just saw my reflection blink.

• My wife just ran in to ask me if I was okay because she could hear my terrible coughing fit from across the house. I wasn’t coughing.

• Yesterday my parents told me I was too old for an imaginary friend and that I had to let her go. They found her body this morning.

• My daughter won’t stop crying and screaming in the middle of the night. I visit her grave and ask her to stop, but it doesn’t help.

• I awoke to the sound of the baby monitor crackling with a voice comforting my firstborn child. As I adjusted to a new position, my arm brushed against my wife, sleeping next to me.

• “You stupid bastard” I cried as he tied me to the rails, “don’t you know this line has been abandoned for years!” “Of course I know,” he said, walking away, “no one comes here at all.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.