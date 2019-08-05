At Newport Jazz Festival: homages, hip-hop, and everything in between

It opened with a tribute to Erroll Garner, whose live album “Concert By the Sea” was recorded on another coast, in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., in 1955. Honoring him from a stage overlooking this coast at Narragansett Bay were three pianists — Christian Sands, Helen Sung, and Tadataka Unno — backed by Luques Curtis on bass and Savanah Davis on drums. There was much impressive piano from the three Steinway grands on both “Erroll’s Bounce” and “Erroll’s Theme,” the latter introduced by Sands as “originally a blues, but we’re gonna plant some twists and turns and have some fun.”

NEWPORT, R.I. — The vibe at the 65th anniversary Newport Jazz Festival (sponsored for the eighth straight year by Natixis Investment Managers) can be nicely encapsulated by the first and last sets at the main Fort Stage on Sunday.

The Garner tribute concluded with what Sands said was also an homage to Geri Allen, who had introduced Sands to the archival Erroll Garner Jazz Project. They played “Gemini,” a favorite Garner tune of Allen’s, the three pianists at one point sharing the same piano.

The festival wrapped up with the ubiquitous rapper, actor, and author Common, whose upbeat set demonstrated hip-hop’s spiritual affinity with jazz — and not just because jazz-associated musicians Burniss Travis, Mark Colenberg, and Samora Pinderhughes were among those backing him. Common rapped of his amazement at hip-hop leading him to the Newport Jazz Festival and to the White House, then invited a woman from the audience onstage to watch him improvise rhymes connecting her to himself that somehow also seamlessly invoked Herbie Hancock, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, and Miles Davis.

In between those two Fort Stage highlights came a kaleidoscope of others. The progressive groups Marcus Strickland Twi-Life and In Common were opposite each other early on the Harbor and Quad stages. In Common’s name may have invited confusion with the rapper, but Twi-Life was the group with more obvious ties to hip-hop.

Marika Hughes and The New String Quartet comprised her cello, violin, guitar, and bass, with Hughes and violinist Charlie Burnham each contributing vocals. The Dafnis Prieto Big Band set included Roberto Quintero introducing Prieto’s “The Triumphant Journey” with a percussion evocation of a rain forest and proceeded into a Joel Frahm tenor sax solo that briefly quoted Wayne Shorter’s “Nefertiti.”

Cécile McLorin Salvant performed on Newport’s Quad Stage. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)

ELEW mugged his way through a crowd-pleasing, virtuosic solo piano set that included his piece “Thanksgiving,” which he’d also performed with Jon Batiste on Friday night, this time dedicating it to his mother. Meanwhile, Cécile McLorin Salvant demonstrated why she was this year’s DownBeat Critics Poll’s top artist in a set dedicated to the late drummer Lawrence Leathers. Earlier, Camila Meza & the Nectar Orchestra had played an elegant set while Sons of Kemet was simultaneously attempting to blow the roof off the Quad Stage tent.

The sour notes Sunday concerned not music but the weekend’s tragic events in El Paso and Dayton. At Matana Roberts’s soul-baring and participatory Storyville solo set, she noted that sometimes she avoids questions while traveling abroad by claiming another nationality: “It’s a lot more comfortable to say that I’m Canadian than I’m American these days, and that is shameful.” And at Meza’s set, people had fresh ugliness to ponder when she announced her song “This Is Not America.”

But the 2019 Newport Jazz Festival, in its positivity and diversity, showed what America could be — a place where a new generation never stops building on the creativity embodied by greats like Hancock, Coltrane, Erroll Garner, and Geri Allen.

NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL

At Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I., Sunday

