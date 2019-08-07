Greater Boston author readings Aug. 11-17

MONDAY

Kristen Case and Alexandra Manglis (“Contemporary

Poets in the Nineteenth-Century Archive”) read at

7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store…. Sheri Salata (“The Beautiful No: And Other Tales of Trial, Transcendence, and Transformation”) reads at noon at The Duxbury Senior Center, Booked for Lunch, 10 Mayflower Road, Duxbury.

TUESDAY

Ronald C. Rosbottom (“Sudden Courage: Youth in France Confront the Germans, 1940-1945”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store. Cass R. Sunstein, (“How Change Happens”) reads at 4:30 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge.

WEDNESDAY

Ariana Reines (“A Sand Book”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith…. William Dameron (“The Lie: A Memoir of Two Marriages, Catfishing & Coming Out”) in conversation with Alysia Abbott (“Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father”) at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store…. Téa Obreht (“The Tiger’s Wife”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave.

THURSDAY

Hallie Ephron (“Careful What you Wish For”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Stellina Restaurant, 47 Main St., Watertown…. Jess Row (“White Flights: Race, Fiction, and the American Imagination” in conversation with Gish Jen (“The Resisters”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store…. Rebecca Kim Wells (“Shatter the Sky”), Rory Power (“Wilder Girls”), and Ava Jae (“The Rising Gold”), read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

FRIDAY

Contributors to “Except for Love: New England Poets Inspired by Donald Hall,” read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

SATURDAY

Ewa Erdman (“Buffy the Three-Legged Pit Bull”) reads at noon at the Used Book Superstore, 256 Cambridge St., Burlington. Buffy will also be in attendance.

