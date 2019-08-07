This could be the last Beantown Tapfest, as founder Julia Boynton taps out

However, this summer’s festival, highlighted by the Friday night faculty showcase, may be its last, as founder Boynton, 65, steps away from the festival’s heavy responsibilities. (“It’s just little me in my kitchen,” she says of the work. “I just don’t have the energy I had 10 years ago.”) As yet, no one has taken up the mantle to produce the festival going forward. Boynton’s are big shoes to fill, says tap choreographer and longtime colleague Josh Hilberman. He notes “her brilliance as a dancer, her 40 years of teaching, her professional dance career with Brian Jones, [and] Manhattan Tap, [and as] cofounder of StopTime.” For a decade running Beantown Tapfest, she’s united the local tap community with world-class performing artists and companies, he says.

Celebrated dancer, teacher, and impresario Julia Boynton has been “bringing the beat to Boston feet” for over 40 years. And for the past decade, she has been producing one of the area’s indisputable summer dance highlights, the annual Beantown Tapfest. The multi-day intensive brings together tap enthusiasts of all ages and abilities, from eager students to innovative young artists to esteemed tap veterans, for celebration, study, and discovery. For a small operation with a limited budget, it’s created a sizable footprint.

Q. Must you stop now?

A. Yes, the reason is simply age. If I were 10 years younger, I’d absolutely continue and expand, because it’s healthy and there are directions in which to take it — commissioning works, partnering with other Boston institutions . . . things are in place for this to continue and grow. I’m going to focus on my teaching, my first love, and organizing performance opportunities for advanced students. I can go to New York and study and bring back those creative juices. Maybe I’ll bring in people to talk about the history of tap, sponsor film nights, and I don’t know what else. This will leave a nice space for me . . . and for someone else to come in and run a festival.

Q. What are some of this year’s highlights?

A. Dianne Walker, Boston’s legendary tap queen who performs around the world — we’re lucky to have her. Bessie Award-winner Caleb Teicher will be doing solo work, and with one of his company members, Demi Remick, created a duet just for the show. Jason Janas, a young lion who has matured and has a company, will be putting a piece on the festival’s advanced youth class and soloing. Brian Jones, Rhode Island’s premier tap dancer — his style is reminiscent of vaudeville — Ian Berg is doing a trio, Josh [Hilberman] is returning . . .

Q. And live music by the Paul Arslanian Trio.

A. For me, tap has always been about that connection between movement and the music. With a live band, it’s richer. You’ve brought in another engager, and you don’t get that with recorded music.

Q. What were your goals when you started the festival?

A. I’d been producing tap jams, which offered lessons with guest teachers at three levels, then newbies could jam and also watch the more advanced dancers. The response over the years was enormous, really creating community. People came from all over New England, and some of the kids turned into professional dancers. The first festival had Derrick Grant and Michelle Dorrance — they were up and coming and the people to study with — and my student Aaron Tolson, who was moving into his professional career. And we had the local companies. That seemed to be the formula — professionals outside Boston, locals, and people I had worked with, like Josh Hilberman and Barbara Duffy, and it sold out. Then I wanted to bring in the elders, like Brenda Bufalino and Dianne Walker. I lost money or broke even the first couple of years, so I couldn’t bring as many people as I wanted from overseas or other cities, so goals changed to keep it sustainable financially. Now it’s on solid ground. Bringing Josh in as master of ceremonies puts it all in context to make it a community performance event.

Q. The festival really captures the diversity of tap styles. How has tap changed over the decade?

A. I think there are more young talented tap dancers creating companies and collaborations. And 10 years ago, the Pillow, the Yard, Bates, the Joyce . . . I don’t think they had tap programming like they do now. Also, tap has become more virtuosic. The death-defying speed with which some of these professional companies dance is mind-boggling, yet they do it with clarity and musicality. I also see more blending with other dance forms.

Q. In addition to the showcase in Roxbury, the festival offers master classes, jams, discussions, and, as you say “general rhythm and schmoozing” at Deborah Mason Performing Arts Center in Somerville, which has evolved into kind of a home for tap in the area. Is that sense of community especially important for the field?

A. Yes, because great tap artists are available for all to learn from, whatever their level, whether professional or recreational, so it feels like a family, a tribe in a way. And having a home with a hardwood sprung floor and a long-term lease in the city is ideal for supporting and nurturing the community.

Q. What has been your biggest challenge over the years?

A. The floor. Most theaters have hardwood floors but will not let us tap on them, so we have to bring in our own floor. It’s not the optimal instrument and it requires renting trucks, gathering volunteers, renting floor panels and mics, installing them — it’s a lot more work and logistics. This year, I’m excited because the media arts center has a beautiful hardwood maple floor that’s like a Steinway to tap dancers, and they’re letting us use it with the agreement that we fix any damage we do, but I don’t think we will.

Q. What do you see for the future of tap in Boston?

A. I think there will be a continued interested in recreational tap classes. And because of the tap talent here, such as Ian Berg, Ryan Casey, you have serious students interested in training with companies here. There is a market for live tap dance. I think if not next year, soon thereafter some young person will step in and create a festival of some kind, because it works here. I’m hopeful.

On Tap — Beantown Tapfest Faculty Showcase

At Roxbury Community College Media Arts Center, Aug. 9, 8 p.m. Tickets $36. www.beantowntapfest.com

Interview was edited and condensed.