Photos: On 50th anniversary of Abbey Road cover shot, fans flock to world’s most famous crosswalk

By Associated Press,August 8, 2019, 26 minutes ago
A member of the Beatles tribute band 'Fab Gear' playing John Lennon got out his replica psychedelic Rolls Royce to join fans at the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing in London. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — It was 50 years ago today, that The Beatles caused a traffic delay.

And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered at a crosswalk in London’s St. John’s Wood neighborhood Thursday to recreate the ‘‘Abbey Road’’ cover shot, half a century after it was shot.

Spectators snapped photos on cellphones as Beatles lookalikes crossed the street outside Abbey Road Studios in tribute to the original image.

At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1969, Iain MacMillan photographed John, Paul, George and Ringo striding across the black-and-white ‘‘zebra’’ crossing while a police officer stopped traffic.

Used as the cover of the band’s penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.

A member of the Beatles tribute band ‘Fab Gear’ proposed to his girlfriend in the crosswalk.
A member of the Beatles tribute band ‘Fab Gear’ proposed to his girlfriend in the crosswalk. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
Anti Brexit demonstrators joined Beatles fans at the crosswalk.
Anti Brexit demonstrators joined Beatles fans at the crosswalk.(Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)
A fan carried a copy of the Beatles album ‘Abbey Road.’
A fan carried a copy of the Beatles album ‘Abbey Road.’(Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)
A member of the Beatles tribute band 'Fab Gear' playing John Lennon got out his replica psychedelic Rolls Royce to join fans at the famous crosswalk.(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
A fan caried a copy of the album ‘Abbey Road’ as he crossed the famous zebra crossing in London.(Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)
Fans posed against a recreation of the crosswalk.
Fans posed against a recreation of the crosswalk. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Personal messages covered the sign for the gift shop of Abbey Road studios in London.
Personal messages covered the sign for the gift shop of Abbey Road studios in London. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A fan left a message outside the recording studio.
A fan left a message outside the recording studio. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A fan sported an “Abbey Road” tattoo.
A fan sported an “Abbey Road” tattoo.(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Members of the public recreated the iconic album cover.
Members of the public recreated the iconic album cover. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
