5 things to do in Boston this weekend

Rob Delaney has lived in the UK for a number of years now, but the comedian and Marblehead native will be back in town for a pair of shows in front of a hometown crowd at the Wilbur this Thursday. Delaney’s first show of the evening is sold out, but there are still a number of tickets remaining for his 10 p.m. set. (Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10 p.m.; The Wilbur, Boston; $37; all ages)

The west end of Faneuil Hall Marketplace will transform into an outdoor movie theater this Thursday as part of the third annual Movies on the Marketplace series. Cosplayers will greet guests prior to this Thursday’s screening of “Hairspray,” and attendees will be able to win prizes like admission to nearby attractions and gift certificates to local businesses. (Thursday, Aug. 8, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston; free; rated PG)

Boston Contemporary Dance Festival

The Boston Contemporary Dance Festival will bring together a diverse group of dance artists from both the Boston area and across the United States for a pair of shows this Saturday. Check out the 2 p.m. showcase for performances from local ensembles, or the 7:30 p.m. national showcase headlined by Cirio Project, a group created by former principals in the Boston Ballet. (Saturday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.; Huntington Avenue Theatre, Boston; $15-$55; all ages)

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

The mayor of Margaritaville, fresh off an on-brand role in the Matthew McConaughey movie “The Beach Bum,” will bring the party back to the Bay State this weekend, with Parrotheads flocking to the Xfinity Center for a Saturday evening show. Don’t forget to bring a shaker of salt. (Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m.; Xfinity Center, Mansfield; $99-$146; all ages)

Khalid

It’s been a dizzying rise for Texas singer-songwriter Khalid, who went from posting songs on Soundcloud as an unsigned artist a few years ago to headlining a show at TD Garden this weekend on the strength of his No. 1 album “Free Spirit,” which came out in April. Khalid will have some help from opener Clairo, a Carlisle native who has seen her own rise to fame thanks to Internet stardom. (Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7:30 p.m.; TD Garden, Boston; $45-$120; all ages)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

