The Ticket: What’s happening in the local arts world

RICKIE LEE JONES “Kicks,” which came out in June, is another curveball-filled collection of covers from the storied jazz-pop singer, who takes on “Mack the Knife,” Bad Company’s eponymous track, and songs by Lee Hazlewood and Elton John. Aug. 16, doors at 6 p.m. $50 and up. City Winery Boston. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com /boston

MABEL “High Expectations” is the title of this British singer’s debut album, a sly nod toward her next-Brit-thing status and, perhaps, her lineage (her mom is pop visionary Neneh Cherry; her dad’s electro-guru Cameron McVey). But she needn’t have worried. It’s a fizzy, hooky collection of pop-R&B that’s tied together by her formidable voice and feisty lyrics. Aug. 12, 8 p.m. $20, $18 advance. Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com

SHAWN MENDES The Canadian idol, who just turned 21, tours behind his blockbuster third album and two singles — the giddy “If I Can’t Have You” and the steamy Camila Cabello duet “Senorita” — that hint at his grown-man musical directions. Aug. 15 and 16, 7:30 p.m. $29.50 and up. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, www.tdgarden.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

BLUEGRASS BOUNTY A couple of bluegrass shows are on tap Tuesday, and you can catch them both if you’re of a mind to. Young New Zealand transplant BB Bowness (a member of rising group Mile Twelve) brings her banjo to Toad. Later on, a few miles up Mass Ave., one of the genre’s finer mandolin players, Alan Bibey, stops in at the Cantab. Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. No cover. Toad, Cambridge. 617-497-4950, www.toadcambridge.com. Aug. 13, 10 p.m. No cover, $7 donation encouraged. Cantab Lounge, Cambridge. 617-354-2685. www.cantab-lounge.com

DEKE DICKERSON Dickerson is a modern roots-music-omnivore-slash-impresario. From hillbilly and western swing to rockabilly and classic rock ’n’ roll, he’s played, produced, promoted, and documented it all. He’ll headline a fully packed evening: Canuck Crazy Bloodshot Bill and Jittery Jack also play, and DJ Easy Ed spins. Aug. 14, 8 p.m. $15. ONCE Ballroom, Somerville. 877-987-6487, www.ticketfly.com

CALEB CAUDLE There’s a new kid in town in the form of this just-opened, self-described juke joint that appears to be booking acts of the rootsy variety, both local and national. Friday, North Carolina native Caleb Caudle will play his burnished, country-leaning Americana at the venue. Aug. 16, 8:30 p.m. $12. The Porch, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

GREG HOPKINS MEGABAND The local trumpet eminence convenes his rip-roaring 18-piece band, including such area all-stars as saxophonists Allan Chase and Rick DiMuzio, fellow trumpeters Dan Rosenthal and Yuta Yamaguchi, trombonists Clayton DeWalt and Angel Subero, flutist Yulia Musayelyan, and ace rhythm section Doug Johnson (piano), Keala Kaumeheiwa (bass), and Bob Tamagni (drums). Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. $10. Jocko’s Jazz at the Sahara Club, 34 Bates St., Methuen 603-898-1591, www.jockosjazz.com

CHARLIE KOHLHASE’S EXPLORERS CLUB Adventurous multi-saxophonist and composer Kohlhase’s intrepid crew presents an exhilarating program of inventive Kohlhase originals and choice numbers by such jazz originals as Elmo Hope, Ornette Coleman, Boston’s own Makanda Ken McIntyre, and former Kohlhase collaborators Roswell Rudd and John Tchicai. Aug. 15, 8 p.m. $10. Outpost 186, 186½ Hampshire St., Cambridge. www.charliekohlhase.com

KAT RIGGINS & HER BLUES REVIVAL The petite powerhouse — a Miami native whose critically-acclaimed singing has evoked comparisons to the likes of Koko Taylor and Etta James — is a gutsy, sultry vocalist and dedicated blueswoman. Aug. 16, 8 p.m. $20-$25. 9 Wallis, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-525-9093, www.gimmelive.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

TANGLEWOOD This week at Tanglewood — Yo-Yo Ma takes the Shed stage solo for Bach’s complete cello suites, part of his globe-spanning “Bach Project” (Aug. 11). At Ozawa Hall, the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra closes out the Festival of Contemporary Music (Aug. 12); Leonidas Kavakos and Emanuel Ax play an all-Beethoven program (Aug. 13); the Knights visit with violinist Gil Shaham (Aug. 15). On the weekend, it’s movie night with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops playing along with “Star Wars: A New Hope,” (Aug. 16) then François-Xavier Roth conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in two programs of Brahms and Schumann. (Aug. 17-18). Lenox. 888-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org.

SONGS OF THE NIGHT A string quartet and local contralto Emily Marvosh light up a historic barn with a nifty program including music by Handel, Mendelssohn, Howard Frazin, Caroline Shaw, and more. Presented by Manchester Summer Chamber Music. Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. The Barn Castle Hill, Ipswich.

CAPE COD CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL The week begins with a mostly-Mozart program in Orleans (Aug. 12) and Cotuit (Aug. 13); then the Borromeo String Quartet plays Bach, Mendelssohn, and a new piece by Elena Ruehr in Dennis (Aug. 14); and a whole host of musicians including the Borromeos descend on Wellfleet for a program of Bernstein and Copland, including “Appalachian Spring.” (Aug. 16). 508-247-9400, www.capecodchambermusic.org

ZOë MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

GREATER GOOD A world premiere of Kirsten Greenidge’s cautionary tale about the ways the best interests of students can fall victim to the machinations and infighting of leaders who should have those interests at heart, but don’t. In our current perilous national moment, Greenidge’s play also carries a broader message about the vulnerability of our political system and the forces working against, or indifferent to, the greater good, i.e., democracy. Directed by Steven Bogart. Through Aug. 17. Company One Theatre in collaboration with American Repertory Theater. At Commonwealth School, Boston. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org

THE CHILDREN When an old friend arrives at their cottage on the coast of England in the aftermath of a nuclear plant meltdown, a retired couple has some soul-searching to do and a momentous decision to make. The implication of Lucy Kirkwood’s subtle, artful, altogether splendid play is that all the rest of us do, too. Starring Ariel Bock, Diane Prusha, and Jonathan Epstein. Directed by James Warwick. Through Aug. 18. Shakespeare & Company. At Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, Lenox. 413-637-3353, www.shakespeare.org

HELLO, DOLLY! Betty Buckley stars as Dolly Gallagher Levi, the widowed matchmaker and indomitable free spirit who sets out to marry Horace Vandergelder, the curmudgeonly “half-a-millionaire’’ from Yonkers. For anyone familiar with Buckley’s musical-theater prowess and track record, there is reason for anticipation as she puts her stamp on a role that has attracted so many other renowned Broadway performers, from Carol Channing to Pearl Bailey, Bette Midler, and Bernadette Peters. Directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. Aug. 13-25. Presented by Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. 800-982-2787, www.broadwayinboston.com

DON AUCOIN

Dance

MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY The oldest dance company in the United States continues to celebrate the legacy of its pioneering founder with programs embracing not just her own groundbreaking choreography but newly commissioned works as well. The new “The EVE Project” celebrates female power in light of the upcoming centenary of the 19th Amendment, with works by Graham, Bobbi Jene Smith and Maxine Doyle, Aszure Barton, Michelle Dorrance, and Liz Gerring. Aug. 14-17, $45-$78. Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Becket. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org

SARA MEARNS: BEYOND BALLET The acclaimed New York City Ballet principal goes solo — and duo — at the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in this adventurous cross-genre initiative. A Pillow exclusive, the program features a duet with French hip-hop artist Honji Wang as well as choreography by Jodi Melnick, Liz Gerring, Christopher Williams, and Martha Graham. Aug. 14-18, $55-$65. Becket. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org

RONALD K. BROWN/EVIDENCE: A DANCE COMPANY With its trademark fusion of modern and African dance, Brown’s company returns to The Yard with “Grace @ 20,” a program anchored by the spiritually exalting title work in the year of its 20th anniversary. The program also includes “Torch” and the brand new “Mercy,” which is a dark take on the continuing need for racial justice and equity. Aug. 17, $5-$75. Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center, Oak Bluffs. 508-645-9662, www.dancetheyard.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

SILVER CURRENT Patrick Shearn and Poetic Kinetics’s 6,500-square-foot net sculpture made of lightweight metallized film undulates in the breeze. It’s the centerpiece of Summer Winds, Design Art Technology Massachusetts’s New Bedford-wide celebration of wind. Other artists with work in venues around the city include Spencer Finch, Elizabeth Keithline, and Megan and Murray McMillan. Through Sept. 30. Custom House Square, 21 Barkers Lane, New Bedford. info@datma.org, datma.org/events

UNTOLD POSSIBILITIES AT THE LAST MINUTE Artists tackle the urgency of climate change with pragmatism, metaphor, and infographics, aiming to present science in ways that strike home. Jean Wilcox, David Buckley Borden, and others address what brought us here and where we might be going, with themes including air and water quality and rising temperatures. Through Oct. 4. Gallery 344, Cambridge Arts Council, 344 Broadway, Cambridge. 617-349-4380, www.untoldpossibilities.org

CREATIVE COUPLES: 1890-PRESENT This summer, Berta Walker Gallery’s programming at locations in Provincetown and Wellfleet spotlights legendary local couples. The current Provincetown exhibition explores the art colony’s early days, with work by Oliver Chaffee and Ada Gilmore, Charles Webster Hawthorne and Marion Campbell Hawthorne, and Ross Moffett and Dorothy Lake Gregory. Through Aug. 17. Berta Walker Gallery, 208 Bradford St., Provincetown. 508-487-6411, www.bertawalkergallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

HOMER AT THE BEACH: A MARINE PAINTER’S JOURNEY The first of a double dose this summer of beloved New England painter Winslow Homer (Harvard Art Museums’ show of his early work as a war artist opens Aug. 31), this collection of bucolic scenes of New England coastlines is just one of his many pictorial lives. Through Dec. 1, Cape Ann Museum, 26 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-283-0455, www.capeannmuseum.org

HYMAN BLOOM: MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH Bloom, a Boston painter, made visceral images of bodies post-autopsy and denuded trees at a time during the 1940s and ’50s when American art became narrowly defined by the cognoscenti as being exclusively an enterprise of gestural abstraction. Thus Bloom, despite the rigor of his project, drifted to the margins, a problem the Museum of Fine Arts looks to rectify with 40 paintings that reinsert him into a prominent place in art history. Through Feb. 23. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

RENOIR: THE BODY, THE SENSES The title more or less says it all, as this exhibition focuses on the Impressionist master’s fascination with the sensuality of the flesh and paint both. While the body is a constant, the style is far from it, as the show charts an artist’s evolution through a favorite subject: the female form. Through Sept. 22. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

JAY MOHR The stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, life coach, and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and writer is doing a one-night stand in Boston on his new “Daddy Issues” tour. Aug. 11, 7 p.m. $27. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St.. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

GOOD LUCK COMEDY J. Smitty and Sam Ike host this monthly show, bringing together comedians and DJs. Petey DeAbreu and Marie Faustin provide the stand-up this month, with music by J. Will$. Aug. 16, 9 p.m. $20. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. 617-684-5335, www.therockwell.org

FRANK SANTORELLI A great lineup, top to bottom. Boston comedy veteran Santorelli (who received regular beatings as Georgie the Bartender on “The Sopranos”) headlines, with Giggles regular Greg Howell and Drew Dunn, fresh off getting the prestigious “New Faces” showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal in July. Aug. 16-17, 8:30 p.m. $20. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-comedy

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

LOOSE CONNECTION CONCERT Everyone is welcome to a free concert in Acton featuring Loose Connection, a kid-friendly cover band that plays all the hits. Picnic hampers are welcome. Aug. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Free. NARA Amphitheater, 25 Ledge Rock Way, Acton. actonma.gov

BOSTON GREENFEST Hosted by the Foundation for a Green Future, Boston GreenFest is a three-day event that features robotics innovation, an EcoFashion show, live performances, activities, food, films, and interactive exhibits perfect for the whole family. This year’s theme is “Connecting Land and Sea.” Aug. 16-18, all day, free. 296 State St. www.bostongreenfest.org

MARSHFIELD FAIR Since 1867, the Marshfield Fair has been giving families over a week of fun and food every year. The fair features amusement rides, a midway, animals, farm and agricultural exhibits, a demolition derby, tractor pulls — and food. Aug. 16-25, All day, $10. 140 Main St., Marshfield. marshfieldfair.org

CHRIS TRIUNFO

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Sept. 4-5 Pinegrove at Royale axs.com

Sept. 8 Bay Faction at ONCE Ballroom ticketfly.com

Sept. 8 Fontaines D.C. at Great Scott axs.com

Sept. 10 Tyler, the Creator at Agganis Arena axs.com

Sept. 11 Hermitude at Sinclair axs.com

Sept. 12 Polo & Pan at Royale axs.com

Sept. 12 Kacey Musgraves at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion livenation.com

Sept. 13 The Who at Fenway Park stubhub.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO