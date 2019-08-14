fb-pixel

Swedish court finds rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault

By Associated Press,August 14, 2019, 55 minutes ago
Rapper A$AP Rocky. (Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers’ two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

The court said the defendants ‘‘were not in a situation’’ where they were entitled to self-defense and that they ‘‘assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.’’ As a result, the three defendants were ‘‘convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences.’’

That means the three face no prison sentence in Sweden unless they commit a similar offense in the country again.

The three were released Aug. 2 pending the verdict. All returned to the United States and are not legally obliged to be present in Stockholm.