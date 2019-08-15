The Weekender: Leading ladies, ‘Jersey Boys,’ chickens, June bugs, and students

I understand why you may want to keep it low key this weekend. Sweltering temperatures and fugitive piglets above ground; derailments and clouds of bear spray (which is a thing) below. Sure, it’s a tax-free weekend , but at what cost ?!

But even with these apparent dangers, seasoned Bostonians know very well that this low-key, unassuming-seeming weekend is actually a huge deal. Because Monday comes, the ground below your feet will begin to tremble, and the horizon will darken as a line of U-Hauls draws closer, ready to clog the underpasses of Storrow Drive like a cardiac event and spill their human cargo into the streets and subways for another nine months. I’m trying to tell you the students are coming and there’s no time left to explain. WE MUST DO ALL OF THE THINGS NOW.

You with me? Let’s go!

BORN IN THE [U.K.]: With the arrival of Gurinder Chadha’s “Blinded by the Light,” all we need is one more movie about a starry-eyed British teen turning to elder rockers for spiritual guidance and we’ll have a trendy new genre that I already prefer to superhero movies. But as Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in his three-star review, this coming-of-age homage to the Boss stands on its own. “If certain elements seem familiar from the recent ‘Yesterday’ — classic rock and a South Asian lead character, primarily — ‘Blinded’ is the better bargain: less slick, more cliched, but also more genuinely felt.” While the film sometimes feels “assembled from the spare parts of every other British coming-of-age/you-go-kid comedy of the last 30 years,” it’s also a well-oiled machine fueled by Springsteen, with a set list including “Badlands,” “Prove It All Night,” “The River,” and “Promised Land.” One request: Please remain seated until the film is over. This is no time to live your Courteney Cox fantasy. Now screening.

CROSSING THE LINE: At Kendall Square this weekend you can catch “Tel Aviv on Fire,” the new film from Palestinian director Sameh Zoabi, which scores three stars from Globe contributor Nora McGreevy. A border comedy centered on Salam (Kais Nashif) a Palestinian man who finds himself catapulted to a position of unlikely power — a writer on an Israeli soap opera. Caught between a checkpoint guard (and his wife) and a hard place, this unlikely comedy deconstructs the complexities of the border crisis to reveal the absurdities within. “One spoiler,” McGreevy offers: “Tel Aviv does not burst into flames. But Salam’s career might.” Now screening.

SIBLING REVELRY: Pilot, professor, tinkerer, motorcycle enthusiast, handyman, singer/songwriter, and Vineyard resident Livingston Taylor has always been more that James’s kid brother. The Boston-born folk hero in his own right was recently the subject of Tracy Anarella’s 2018 documentary “Livingston Taylor: Life Is Good,” just released the 5-CD/DVD “LIVe: 50 Years of Livingston Taylor” retrospective box set, and on Saturday night comes to the Wilbur Theatre for a performance with Janis Ian, whom he says “suggested we do some shows together, and I was on that like a chicken on a June bug.” I take it he raises chickens too. Tickets here.

Rickie Lee Jones will perform at the City Winery on Friday. (Dino Perrucci)

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONES: Similarly understated and misunderstood, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Rickie Lee Jones may be best known for her assortment of berets and easy-listening classics like “Chuck E’s in Love,” but the Duchess of Coolsville is also chock full of surprises — like that nickname, for one. (Who knew?) And what about this old-tymey jazz anime nuclear missile crisis ditty she just posted on YouTube? I bet you didn’t see that coming. I can only take so many surprises, so let’s just get out in the open that she’s at City Winery on Friday performing songs from her new NOLA-inspired album of curveball covers, “Kicks.” Grab tickets here.

NIGHT MUSIC: Two concerts remain in Manchester Summer Chamber Music’s current season at The Barn Castle Hill in Ipswich — as unstuffy a chamber for chamber music as you’re likely to find. On Saturday, “Songs of the Night” brings together contralto Emily Marvos and the quartet of Clare Bradford, Emma Frucht, Jesse Irons, and Abigail Rojansky for an evening of Handel, Mendelssohn, Brahms, and Beethoven — along with contemporary selections from Caroline Shaw and Howard Frazin. Find full program info and tickets here.

SHOW OF FORCE: For a classical program with a bit more star power (i.e. lasers), the Boston Pops celebrate an old-fashioned (i.e. long time ago; galaxy far, far away) movie night as Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops play along with “Star Wars: A New Hope” (i.e. the good one) at Tanglewood Friday night. And if you don’t need to rocket back home, stick around for Saturday’s program of François-Xavier Roth conducting the BSO in two programs of Brahms and Schumann. Find info for both programs and tickets here.

GOOD COMPANY: While out West, take the opportunity to visit Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival for a two-night visit from the nation’s oldest dance company, Martha Graham Dance Company, which continues to extend its storied legacy with “The EVE Project,” described by Globe dance contributor Karen Campbell as a celebration of “female power in light of the upcoming centenary of the 19th Amendment,” featuring works by Graham, Bobbi Jene Smith and Maxine Doyle, Aszure Barton, Michelle Dorrance, and Liz Gerring. That’s Friday and Saturday. Tickets also remain for Friday’s performance of “Sara Mearns: Beyond Ballet,” featuring the acclaimed principal dancer in a duet performance with French hip-hop artist Honji Wang. Grab tickets here.

HEAVY ROTATION: Assuming you don’t get woozy too easily, you might consider a trip to Beverly, where North Shore Music Theatre is taking the classic musical “Jersey Boys” for a quite literal whirl. Globe contributor Terry Byrne explains, “Director and choreographer Kevin P. Hill doesn’t seem confident North Shore’s arena stage can accommodate the show, and so has directed it using nearly nonstop spinning turntables. The result is unnecessarily dizzying and becomes a distraction from the drama behind the four unlikely Jersey boys who made it big.” Still, no amount of spinning can wear out this hit parade of classic tracks (from “Sherry” to “Big Girls Don’t Cry” to “Walk Like a Man”), and the cast’s “goofy, endearing performances” — not to mention a (full 360) star turn from David LaMarr — make this show the week’s chart-topper for family fun. It’s onstage through Sept. 1; grab tickets here.

GRAND DAME: Speaking of modern classics, this weekend also offers an opportunity to savor the spectacular Broadway star Betty Buckley onstage in a role she never imagined she’d play. “I didn’t understand why people were so happy to see this woman in these beautiful hats and costumes flouncing around the stage,” she told Globe contributor Christopher Wallenberg of her first exposure to “Hello, Dolly!” “I just didn’t understand the depth of the story by any means.” Fast-forward 50 years or so, and the inimitable actress is starring in the Tony-laden new touring production of the old favorite — which won four trophies in 2017 including best musical revival. She rolls into Citizens Bank Opera House and stays there through Aug. 25. Grab tickets here.

AUGUST RENOIR?: And lastly from the outside world, if you’re still pulling yourself back together after that colorful cadaver-fest that is the Hyman Bloom show I sent you to last time, maybe restore your sense of the beauty of the body (and balance in your gut) with Clark Art Institute’s exhibition, “Renoir: The Body, The Senses,” a collection of work focused on the female form and “the Impressionist master’s fascination with the sensuality of the flesh and paint both.” (And this one comes with the Weekender “Zero Entrails” guarantee, I promise.) It’s up through Sept. 22; find info here.

Rapper Cousin Stizz, who has a new album out, performed at the Boston Calling music festival in 2018. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff/file)

OR STAY IN: You’re going to think I’m kidding but I’m not when I say you can just skip the TV this weekend. It’s a whole lot of nothing. That new season of “Queer Eye” is pretty good. And I can tell you that this weekend’s theme of precarious serenity would be perfectly suited to a weekend-long stay in “Terrace House” on Netflix. Otherwise, you’re a chicken facing a serious lack of June bugs.

You could always follow Globe contributor Chris Triunfo’s lead and check out “Trying to Find My Next Thrill,” the new sophomore album from local rising rap phenom Cousin Stizz which “proves that no matter where Stephen Goss goes, he’ll never let Dorchester go.”

And if you and the couch have a date no matter what, maybe check out “Inland,” the anticipated second novel from Téa Obreht, whom Globe reviewer John Freeman says “pours considerable magic and sorrow and humor” into her unique “rewriting of the Western that somehow comes closer to the loneliness, desperation and terror described in early accounts of that time.” (I have it right here, it’s fantastic.)

And that, soon-to-be-swarmed Weekenders, is all I’ve got in my obnoxiously oversize backpack this week. Enjoy all the elbow room while you’ve got it, and however you spend your weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday.

See you next time!

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at michael.brodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.