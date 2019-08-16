Paley Center to honor 5 TV comedy legends

The Paley Center for Media will be hosting “The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends” in the fall, and it’s loaded with goodness. The event, on Thursday, Nov. 21, in Beverly Hills, will feature Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin.

Seeing all these names together is a treat; seeing their owners together will be beyond. Those five people are responsible in so many ways for the way TV comedy has evolved. I’m assuming the night, which will celebrate their best moments, will make its way to TV. “We’re thrilled to pay special tribute to the comedic trailblazers who left their indelible mark on television,” said Maureen J. Reidy in a release, president of the Paley Center, previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio.