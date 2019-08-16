fb-pixel

They were from here, too

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated August 16, 2019, 2 hours ago
William Daniels (left) and Ed Begley Jr. in “St. Elsewhere.”
William Daniels (left) and Ed Begley Jr. in “St. Elsewhere.”(NBC)

Here are some other shows set in our fair city:

“Banacek” (1972-74), “James at 15” (1977-78), “St. Elsewhere” (1982-88), “Goodnight Beantown” (1983-84), “Lenny” (1990-91), “Boston Common” (1996-97), “Two Guys and a Girl” (1998-2001), “Gideon’s Crossing” (2000-01), “Boston Public” (2000-04), “Crossing Jordan” (2001-07), “It’s All Relative” (2003-04), “Boston Legal” (2004-08), “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody” (2005-08), “Lucky Louie” (2006-07), “Leverage” (2008-12), “Rizzoli & Isles” (2010-16), “Falling Sky” (2011-15), “Chasing Life” (2014-15), “A Million Little Things” (2018-present)

