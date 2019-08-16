Turned-off receipts, senator sightings, plastic snow, and more from the week online

You know that thing you do when you first start dating someone you like where you tell them, in a very detailed fashion , how to go into Settings and turn on their read receipts so you can keep track of precisely when they viewed the arrival of your last text message? OK, because that was a trick question, and if you’re actually doing that, you should really reconsider your whole approach, because that is some straight-up cuckoo 2.0 behavior right there. But don’t take my word for it, there’s a whole Internet of people scrunching their faces in bothered confusion over some guy trying this very move . She’ll text you back when she wants to, guys. I really need you to pull it together.

If you’ve been at all curious as to the real-world impact of the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in the Commonwealth, consider that it took Boston Twitter — henceforth known as Twittah — up until this week to realize that the New England Patriots logo looks, like, exactly like former Massachusetts senator and secretary of state John Kerry. (Whoa, right? I know!) Meanwhile, I’ve also determined that the little Celtics guy looks exactly like the dude from the dispensary. So I’d say this whole experiment is going pretty well.

SNOW OF YESTERYEAR

Future-focused as it may be, the Internet still has a way of making me turn all nostalgic for times past. Like, before we had sky trash, I remember we had something called “snow.” Today’s version of the frosty stuff, as teams of scientists around the globe are finding over and over, is increasingly contaminated by airborne plastic particles, including “visible plastic beads and filaments of various shapes and sizes.” And while research into the potentially detrimental health effects of inhaled microplastics remains incomplete, four out of five beauty experts say they can help make your lungs touchably soft.

WEINERS AND LOSERS

And lastly this week, what do you get when you combine candied hot dog bits, “hot dog sweet cream,” spicy Dijon gelato, and a cookie bun? Ideally an appointment with some sort of specialist, but in reality, you get the newly announced and deeply concerning Oscar Mayer Ice Dog Sandwich. The limited edition affront to nature is inspiring a variety of responses across the Internet (e.g. “what is wrong with you?”; “I’ve contacted Law Enforcement”; “food is cancelled”) and presumably in several gastroenterology clinics. And while I was admittedly freaked out at first, I will say I’ve never felt more confident about launching my new line of veal gummies.

